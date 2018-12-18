Suzuki Factory Racing Team: 2019 Supercross

In 2018, Chad Reed contested the Monster Energy Supercross series aboard a factory Husqvarna FC 450. The Australian wrapped up the season 13th, and didn’t compete in the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship until the finale round at Ironman Raceway.

But he didn’t ride a Husky; rather, the 36-year-old Reed competed on the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team RM-Z450. He finished 5-8 for eighth overall.

Following the MX finale, Reed spent several weeks testing with Suzuki at JGRMX’s Supercross track in North Carolina, which led to a decision for him to compete in the Monster Energy Cup, where he finished eight overall with 9-16-3 finishes in the Million Dollar race.

Reed, a two-time 450 Supercross Champion and fourth on the all-time win list with 44 SX victories, is now officially on the 2019 factory Suzuki team for 2019 Supercross – now called the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team.

Reed will contest the 17-round 450 Supercross series on the #22 Suzuki RM-Z450. He was busy during the off-season, sweeping the S-X Open in New Zealand and capturing the International FIM Oceania Championship.

Reed will be joined by Justin Hill, the 2017 Western Regional 250 Supercross Champion, who is moving up to the 450 class full-time in 2019. The Oregon native contested several 450 Supercross rounds in 2018 and served notice by logging fast qualifying times and running up front. The 23-year-old is poised and confident heading into Anaheim 1 on January 5th.

“Chad Reed is a consummate professional, and I see that he has that hunger to win,” said Jeremy Albrecht, JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager.

“I’m also eager to see Justin Hill race in the 450 class. The kid is an incredible talent. He has really ramped up his training program this off-season. I am looking forward to Weston Peick lining up to the gate when he’s healthy. Peick is a tough person and fierce competitor.”

Weston Peick, a 450 class favorite, will also return to the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team for his fifth year. However, due to a serious injury at the Paris Supercross in November where he suffered multiple facial injuries, Suzuki says Peick will not be competing until he is healthy and ready. Peick is hopeful to return to the track this season but until then, he will be signing autographs and meeting fans at various Supercross races.

In addition, Alex Martin will join Jimmy Decotis, Kyle Peters, and Enzo Lopes in the 250 class. The four-rider 250 program will race with the all-new 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250.

“In the 250 class, we scored a win and three podiums with three different riders in our first year as Suzuki’s 250 factory effort in 2018,” Albrecht said. “With Decotis and Peters returning to the team, Lopes making his Supercross debut, and proven veteran Martin on the team, I expect bigger things in 2019. The all-new Suzuki RM-Z250 is an outstanding platform, and all of the guys are very happy with it.”

