Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team Welcomes Justin Hill

The 2017 250 West Supercross Champion Justin Hill will ride with a new team for the 2018 SX/MX 250 seasons.

The news arrived Tuesday when the Oregon native, who rode aboard Kawasaki machinery in 2017, signed a deal with the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team.

Hill, who won four events in 2017 Supercross, and never finished outside the top five, will assist Suzuki as it “intensifies” focus on the 250 class.

Hill turned Pro in 2013­, and has achieved seven main event wins, 16 podium finishes, and 23 top-five Supercross performances in 36 races. Injuries have hampered Hill the past two years in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship series; however, the 22-year old has amassed 17 top-ten National finishes.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing effort. I have known [team manager] Jeremy Albrecht for a while now, and have always respected the JGRMX program,” stated Justin Hill.

“I was blown away after taking a tour of the team’s headquarters in Huntersville, N.C. It’s amazing how they invest so much time and money into finding solutions in an effort to gain a competitive edge. I knew immediately that I needed to be involved with them.”

Justin Hill is no stranger to Suzuki, having raced on a RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 as an amateur in 2010.

“I won my first big bike championship on a Suzuki and have fond memories of the brand,” Hill says. “Comfort on the bike, as well as confidence in the team, are crucial to a rider’s success. JGR expressed their faith by offering me a multi-year deal that extends into the 450 class. I’m looking forward to defending my 250 West Supercross title on the Suzuki RM-Z250, making a big push outdoors in what will be my last year in the 250 class, and then taking the pathway up to the 450 class with JGRMX in 2019.”

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht also responded: “Justin is a phenomenal talent. He has incredible ability on a motorcycle and is the cornerstone of our 250 program. In getting to know Justin, I’m also impressed with his professionalism and demeanor.” Albrecht continued, “The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team expects to win races, and I have the utmost confidence in Justin. His resume speaks for itself.”

“With this news it should be obvious that Suzuki and JGR are committed to competing at the highest level in 250 racing,” says Chris Wheeler, MX Manager at Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.

“The team has already logged an incredible amount of hours during pre-season testing. Engineers from both Suzuki Japan and Yoshimura have come together at the JGRMX headquarters as part of the new formation that has solidified JGRMX as Suzuki’s factory effort.”

The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team will make its 250 debut at the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Anaheim, Calif. on January 6, 2018.