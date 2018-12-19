2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships

The 2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championship schedule features seven events that will crown the top riders in Extreme Off-Road in the state, while also qualifying riders for the 2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship.

AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships were introduced in 2018 and provide the most intense state-level extreme off-road competition. They also serve as a qualifying system for the nation’s premier amateur extreme off-road championship event, which is also known as the Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro.

In 2019, four new state championship events offer riders more opportunities to be crowned an AMA State Champion, as well as qualify for the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship.

“In 2018, we debuted the Extreme Off-Road State Championship system, and it was a huge success,” says AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla. “The AMA spent three years developing the state championship system, and it proved to be tremendously popular with extreme off-road riders throughout the nation.”

The four new state championship events are the EnduroFest at Wild West Motorsports Park in Sparks, Nev.; the Stix & Stones Xtreme at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho; the Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers event at Wildwood Lake Raceway in Little Hocking, Ohio; and the Battle of the Goats at Brushy Mountain Motorsports Park in Taylorsville, N.C.

State championships returning for a second year in 2019 are the RevLimiter Extreme Enduro at Rocky Ridge Ranch in Decatur, Texas; the Last Dog Standing at Glen Helen Raceway Devore, Calif.; and the Tough Like RORR hosted by the Reading Off-Road Riders in Tamaqua, Pa.

The class winners at each state-level event will be recognized as AMA Extreme Off-Road State Champions, and the top three riders at each event advance to the pro race at the 2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship. The next 10 riders in the standings advance to the grand championship event’s amateur race and compete for an AMA Extreme Off-Road National Championship.

2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship

Aug. 16-18: Sequatchie, Tenn.: Trials Training Center, Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro

2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships Schedule

March 2-3: Decatur, Texas: Rock Ridge Ranch, RevLimiter Extreme Enduro (hosted by MotoKolors Racing)

May 4: Sparks, Nev.: Wild West Motorsports Park (hosted by Elevated Action Sports)

June 8: Devore, Calif.: Glen Helen Raceway, Last Dog Standing (hosted by Prairie Dogs MC)

June 22-23: Kellogg, Idaho: Silver Mountain, Stix & Stones Xtreme (hosted by Stix & Stones Off Road)

July 7-8: Tamaqua, Pa.: Tough like RORR (hosted by Reading Off-Road Riders)

July 20-21: Little Hocking, Ohio: Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers (hosted by Wildwood Lake Raceway)

Aug. 3: Taylorsville, N.C.: Brushy Mountain Motorsports Park, Battle of the Goats

For additional information, visit the AMA.