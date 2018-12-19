2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships

The 2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championship schedule features seven events that will crown the top riders in Extreme Off-Road in the state, while also qualifying riders for the 2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship.

AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships were introduced in 2018 and provide the most intense state-level extreme off-road competition. They also serve as a qualifying system for the nation’s premier amateur extreme off-road championship event, which is also known as the Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro.

2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships | 7 Rounds AnnouncedIn 2019, four new state championship events offer riders more opportunities to be crowned an AMA State Champion, as well as qualify for the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship.

“In 2018, we debuted the Extreme Off-Road State Championship system, and it was a huge success,” says AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla. “The AMA spent three years developing the state championship system, and it proved to be tremendously popular with extreme off-road riders throughout the nation.”

The four new state championship events are the EnduroFest at Wild West Motorsports Park in Sparks, Nev.; the Stix & Stones Xtreme at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho; the Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers event at Wildwood Lake Raceway in Little Hocking, Ohio; and the Battle of the Goats at Brushy Mountain Motorsports Park in Taylorsville, N.C.

State championships returning for a second year in 2019 are the RevLimiter Extreme Enduro at Rocky Ridge Ranch in Decatur, Texas; the Last Dog Standing at Glen Helen Raceway Devore, Calif.; and the Tough Like RORR hosted by the Reading Off-Road Riders in Tamaqua, Pa.

The class winners at each state-level event will be recognized as AMA Extreme Off-Road State Champions, and the top three riders at each event advance to the pro race at the 2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship. The next 10 riders in the standings advance to the grand championship event’s amateur race and compete for an AMA Extreme Off-Road National Championship.

2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship

  • Aug. 16-18: Sequatchie, Tenn.: Trials Training Center, Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro

2019 AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships Schedule

  • March 2-3: Decatur, Texas: Rock Ridge Ranch, RevLimiter Extreme Enduro (hosted by MotoKolors Racing)
  • May 4: Sparks, Nev.: Wild West Motorsports Park (hosted by Elevated Action Sports)
  • June 8: Devore, Calif.: Glen Helen Raceway, Last Dog Standing (hosted by Prairie Dogs MC)
  • June 22-23: Kellogg, Idaho: Silver Mountain, Stix & Stones Xtreme (hosted by Stix & Stones Off Road)
  • July 7-8: Tamaqua, Pa.: Tough like RORR (hosted by Reading Off-Road Riders)
  • July 20-21: Little Hocking, Ohio: Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers (hosted by Wildwood Lake Raceway)
  • Aug. 3: Taylorsville, N.C.: Brushy Mountain Motorsports Park, Battle of the Goats

