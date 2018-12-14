2019 Suzuki Hayabusa News & Specs

Last week Suzuki reported that the production of European Hayabusa models was discontinued due to the GSX1300R not meeting Euro4 emission regulations.

This news spun stateside rumors that the Hayabusa was heading into extinction. But these rumors were untrue, and Suzuki confirmed Thursday that the 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa (GSX1300RA) will continue being produced without interruption here in in the United States.

“From its inception 20 years ago, the iconic Hayabusa motorcycle has been a visually- and technologically-stunning representation of Suzuki’s commitment to motorcycle performance,” says Kerry Graeber, Suzuki’s Vice President, MC/ATV Sales and Marketing.

“Literally tens of thousands of riders have owned this beloved model and it continues to be sought after even today. GT riders, drag racers, and customizers worldwide are obsessively devoted to the Hayabusa and we are looking forward to continuing its legacy. Suzuki Motor Corporation’s commitment to this model means a new generation of motorcyclists can experience the unmatched performance and style that the Hayabusa is known for globally.”

The 2019 Hayabusa – the 20th anniversary of the motorcycle – is a carry over from the 2018 model year, and is available in two colors:

Metallic Oort Gray paint scheme with a contrasting red Hayabusa symbol and wheels

Glass Sparkle Black paint with silver wheels and symbol

The original hypersport headbanger, the Suzuki Hayabusa has long been the symbol of unadulterated straight-line power. It also handles very well and, despite a 586-pound (claimed) curb weight for the 2019 model, with its fully adjustable suspension and sports handling, the Hayabusa is not just a single-purpose missile.

Suzuki never released the numbers, but the 1340cc inline-4 produces just under 200 horsepower, and easily hits an electronically limited speed of 186 mph. A steering damper is standard to keep the bike steady at the highest speeds.

We expect Suzuki is working on a totally revamped model that will offer Euro4 Emissions, and likely produce more than 200 horsepower. The current model only features riding modes and ABS, so the big expectations besides more power are some updated electronics – likely traction control, cornering ABS and maybe even electronic suspension?

We’ll keep you informed as the information arrives. For now, here are the specs on the 2019 Hayabusa.

2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Specs:

ENGINE

Engine: DOHC inline-4

Bore x stroke: 81 x 65mm

Displacement: 1340cc

Cooling: Liquid-cooled

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Fueling system: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve Ignition: Electronic, transistorized

Lubrication: Wet sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

Front brakes: Dual 310mm discs w/ Brembo monoblock 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: Single 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Front suspension: Fully adjustable inverted 43mm KYB cartridge forks

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted shock

Front tire: 120/70 ZR17

Rear tire: 190/50 ZR17

DIMENSIONS

Overall length: 86.2 inches

Overall width: 28.9 inches

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Ground clearance: 4.7 inches

Curb weight: 586 pounds

Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons

Warranty: 12-month, unlimited mileage, limited warranty

2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Price: