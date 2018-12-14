2015-2018 Yamaha YZF-R3: Double Recall Issued

Yamaha Issues Double Recall on YZF-R3 Motorcycles

Yamaha is recalling certain YZF-R3 motorcycles for two separate defects – one involving a possible coolant leak, and the other a possible shift-lever defect.

The first recall involves up to 16,760 of certain 2015-2018 YZF-R3 motorcycles. Yamaha says the upper radiator hose may crack, resulting in a coolant leak. If coolant leaks onto the rear tire, it could cause loss of control and increase the risk of a crash.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will install a new upper radiator hose, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 17, 2018. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990125.

The second recall involves 11,240 of certain 2015-2016 YZFR3 motorcycles where the shift shaft torsion spring may fracture, giving the shifter a loose feel and affecting the ability to shift gears.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will install a new shift shaft torsion spring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 17, 2018. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990126.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number for the coolant recall is 18V861000; the NHTSA Campaign Number for the shifter recall is 18V86000.