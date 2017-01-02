Quickest-Ever Pro Street Bike For Sale: 6.7-Second Suzuki Hayabusa

Mark Paquette Suzuki Hayabusa For Sale

Owner and drag racer Mark Paquette is selling the world’s quickest Pro Street motorcycle – a turbocharged, McIntosh Machine & Fabrication-equipped Suzuki Hayabusa.

This is the same bike that ran a 6.70 in South Georgia Motorsports Park, Valdosta, to top the Pro Street G.O.A.T. list, backing it up with a 6.72.

“The thing is, we left something on the table with that pass,” says Paquette. “My back-half numbers were 3/100ths off my best. For sure I should’ve went a mid-.60—a .66 or .67 at least.”

But the Hayabusa hasn’t just been setting drag strips on fire with blistering performance; it has also demonstrated season-dominating consistency. After skipping the NHDRO season opener Paquette (and your new bike) won every round from then on, easily walking away with the Pro Street championship.

The Hayabusa also won the horribly hot Manufacturers Cup race at Rockingham Dragway, showing that it’s got the right combination for any weather condition.

Mike Paquette’s Suzuki Hayabusa is built with the best performance parts money can buy, no money spared:

Complete McIntosh chassis



Ward Performance head



Robinson Industries Transmission



Custom Comp turbo



Custom air to water intercooler



Motec M800 ECU



Motec PDM15



Motec C125 dash



Montgomery carbon fiber body work



BST carbon fiber wheels



Penske Shock



MTC parts and Worldwide Bearings



Energycoil high performance coils



Complete operation available including back up parts/second engine, turbo, new carbon bodywork, bike lift, and much more.

As for pricing, the Paquette’s Suzuki Hayabusa is going for $85,000 to $110,000

Incrementals:

quarter mile ET: 6.70

eighth mile ET: 4.43

quarter mile MPH: 217

eighth mile MPH: 178

Tuning support, back-up engine and additional parts available.

Contact Mark Paquette at markservingmi@sbcglobal.net. Please serious inquiries only!