2018 Kawasaki Z900 Recall Due to Brake Defect (ABS, Z900RS)

Kawasaki Z900 & Z900RS Recall

Kawasaki has recalled 1,173 of its certain 2018 Kawasaki Z900, Z900 ABS, and Z900RS motorcycles due to possible rear-brake issues.

Kawasaki says the rear brake hose and rear wheel rotation sensor wire on the naked mid-weights may have been incorrectly routed, allowing them to contact the rear tire.

The rear brake hose may be damaged by contact with the tire, causing rear brake failure. The rotation sensor may also fail, which can prevent the rear ABS to work. Both incidents can increase the risk of a crash.

Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the brake line and rear wheel sensor wire routing, correcting the routing and replacing any damaged component, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin December 17, 2018. Owners may contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki’s number for this recall is MC18-06.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V866000.

This is the second recall on the Z900; last December Kawasaki recalled 2,383 of them and the RS models due rear shock-absorber issues.