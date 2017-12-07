2017-2018 Kawasaki Z900 Recall

Kawasaki USA has recalled 2,383 of certain 2017-2018 Z900 motorcycles due to rear shock absorber issues. The Z900 is the popular naked mid-weight that is the base for the all-new Z900RS, which was released to stateside audiences at New York International Motorcycle Show.

Kawasaki says the rear shock absorber tie-rod frame mount holes can become elongated if the rear shock absorber bottoms out, affecting the operation of the shock absorber. This can increase the risk of a crash.

Kawasaki says the motorcycles affected in the recall are classified by the following models:

ZR900AH

ZR900BH

ZR900BJ

Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the tie-rod mounting hole and replace the bracket or frame depending on the extent of the elongation of the tie-rod mounting hole, free of charge.

The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki’s number for this recall is MC17-04.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V703000.