Harley-Davidson Flat Track Contingency Money
Heading into the 2018 American Flat Track season, Harley-Davidson is already topping the headlines.
The Motor Company announced that its 2018 American Flat Track Contingency Program will total $562,500 – the largest contingency ever posted in the 65-year history of Flat Track.
This payout money is reserved for privateer riders aboard either Harley-Davidson XG750R or XR750 machinery.
A total of $31,250 will be offered by Harley-Davidson at each of the 18 American Flat Track rounds in 2018. The contingency payout is structured as follows:
- $10,000
- $8,000
- $6,000
- $2,000
- $1,500
- $1,250
- $1,000
- $750
- $500
- $250
To be eligible to collect contingency payouts while competing on the XG750R, riders are required to run the official Harley-Davidson factory bodywork.
The 2018 American Flat Track season begins with the Daytona TT on Thursday, March 15. Tickets start at just $29 and are sale now. Get yours today by visiting Daytona International Speedway’s website or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.