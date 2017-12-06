Harley-Davidson Flat Track Contingency Money

Heading into the 2018 American Flat Track season, Harley-Davidson is already topping the headlines.

The Motor Company announced that its 2018 American Flat Track Contingency Program will total $562,500 – the largest contingency ever posted in the 65-year history of Flat Track.

Harley-Davidson: 2018 American Flat Track Contingency Tops $500KThis payout money is reserved for privateer riders aboard either Harley-Davidson XG750R or XR750 machinery.

A total of $31,250 will be offered by Harley-Davidson at each of the 18 American Flat Track rounds in 2018. The contingency payout is structured as follows:

  1. $10,000
  2. $8,000
  3. $6,000
  4. $2,000
  5. $1,500
  6. $1,250
  7. $1,000
  8. $750
  9. $500
  10. $250

To be eligible to collect contingency payouts while competing on the XG750R, riders are required to run the official Harley-Davidson factory bodywork.

The 2018 American Flat Track season begins with the Daytona TT on Thursday, March 15. Tickets start at just $29 and are sale now. Get yours today by visiting Daytona International Speedway’s website or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

