Harley-Davidson Flat Track Contingency Money

Heading into the 2018 American Flat Track season, Harley-Davidson is already topping the headlines.

The Motor Company announced that its 2018 American Flat Track Contingency Program will total $562,500 – the largest contingency ever posted in the 65-year history of Flat Track.

This payout money is reserved for privateer riders aboard either Harley-Davidson XG750R or XR750 machinery.

A total of $31,250 will be offered by Harley-Davidson at each of the 18 American Flat Track rounds in 2018. The contingency payout is structured as follows:

$10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $1,000 $750 $500 $250

To be eligible to collect contingency payouts while competing on the XG750R, riders are required to run the official Harley-Davidson factory bodywork.

The 2018 American Flat Track season begins with the Daytona TT on Thursday, March 15. Tickets start at just $29 and are sale now. Get yours today by visiting Daytona International Speedway’s website or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.