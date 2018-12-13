Sidi NK-6 Touring Gloves

The Italian-based Spidi has released a new touring gauntlet glove – the NK-6. These are Spidi’s most technologically advanced motorcycle touring gloves, and are EN13594:2015 KP safety certification, meaning they’re among the safest gloves in the world.

Spidi developed the NK-6 as a three-season gauntlet glove that can both cross continents and cross the city on your morning commute. The glove has a full H2Out lining which makes it waterproof, windproof, and breathable – this is paired with 200gr Primaloft insulated padding and a micropile lining for warmth and all-day comfort.

The primary chassis of the NK-6 is made from Hi-Fit goat leather (0.6mm to 0.8mm) around the hand and fingers, with advanced SuperFabric around the wrist – a tear, cut, and intrusion resistant material.

Importantly for any modern motorcycle glove, the NK-6 has touchscreen-friendly pads – allowing you to use GPS units, smartphones, and other devices without needing to de-glove first. This is a vital feature for those who plan to ride in inclement weather and frozen/icy/snowy conditions.

A secure, adjustable cuff fastener keeps the glove firmly attached while an adjustable drawstring closes the gauntlet over the cuffs of your jacket for a weather seal.

For additional safety the SPIDI NK-6 has armor on the knuckles and outer palm, with additional padding on the finger backs. A helmet visor wiper is fitted to the thumb, this allows you to wipe rain, snow, mud, ice, and other debris from your helmet quickly without needing to pull over.

SPIDI have integrated reflective zones into each glove for better on-road visibility when riding at night and in low light conditions, and there are flexible panels on the hand and finger backs to allow a comfortable full range of movement without bunching or chafing.

Spidi NK-6 Gloves Specs:

EN13594:2015 KP safety certification

200gr Primaloft insulated padding

Micropile lining

H2OUT lining – waterproof, windproof, breathable

Armor – Knuckles and outer palm

Touchscreen pads on the index and thumb

Hi-Fit goat leather (0.6mm to 0.8mm) chassis

Spidi NK-6 Gloves – Sizing & Colors

Sizes: S to 3XL

Colors: Black with red highlights

Price: North America $159.90

For additional information, visit: https://www.spidi.com/product/c90-026

Spidi NK-6 Touring Gloves Photo Gallery