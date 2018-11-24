2019 Beta 350 RR-S Review: Performance-Focused Dual-Sporter

With the new 2019 Honda CRF450L rewriting the rules for what it means to have a civilized true dual-sport motorcycle, the Europeans continue to fight it out in the trenches with their “race bikes with lights” approach.

Thanks to high-performance capabilities, Beta has already attracted a cult following for dual-sport riders and off-road racers. We tested the 2019 Beta 350 RR-S as both a dual-sport bike and a race-style motorcycle to find out just where it fits in.

1. We didn’t test the 2019 Beta 350 RR-S in stock condition. This is not a motorcycle for those who want to follow all the rules strictly. Our test bike had lower dirt-ready gearing, a stubby license plate holder of unknown legal status, and it seemed to be missing some of the government-celebrated external parts that we don’t need or care about. With that in mind, we shredded with abandon.

2. The short-stroke motor has linear power from idle on up. With its history in the observed trials world, it is no shock that the 2019 Beta 350 RR-S has a broad powerband without flat spots. It is impossible to fall off the cam, and the DOHC powerplant with titanium valves has plenty of revability. This means less shifting and more go.

3. The lack of hit means that the 350 RR-S is less fatiguing to ride. While a hard-charging power delivery can be advantageous when racing, it is rarely needed for dual sport riding—even at high speeds. This is a feature of the 349cc displacement, and Beta takes full advantage of it. It means more time in the saddle is possible, with fewer rest stops.

4. There are two power modes to suit a wider variety of Beta 350 RR-S riders. Sporting pictograms rather than names, we call them Rain and Shine modes. The Rain mode doesn’t have traction control as part of the system. Primarily, it slows down the throttle response. Fast riders will stick with Shine and never feel the need to access the Rain mode. However, less aggressive riders did like the enhanced controllability of what is already a sweet motor.

5. Just as the motor is rider-friendly, so is the chassis geometry. Beta hits the mark between stability and agility perfectly. Riding the 2019 Beta 350 RR-S is fully intuitive. You let this motorcycle know where you want to go, and it takes you there transparently. Even with the marginal eco-friendly Michelin Enduro FIM-legal tires, the Beta is willing to turn accurately. At the other end of the spectrum, tearing down the road in 6th gear (geared down, remember) isn’t nerve-wracking.

6. A bonus of the chromoly frame is that it has nice flex. In addition to not beating you up, it also enhances traction.

7. The 2019 Beta 350 RR-S’s ZF Sachs suspension setup is dual-sport soft rather than race-hard. We are perfectly fine with that. We spend lots of time on rocky single-track, and the Beta flies through without deflection. Action is nicely balanced, and in harmony with the motor and frame—the entire claimed 254-pound package (two-gallon tank filled) is about providing feedback when necessary, while insulating you from the nasty hits. If you’re big on jumps and whoops, go with the optional Öhlins suspension units (an $1845 upgrade). Otherwise, the ZF Sachs units work well, even if custom revalving options are limited.

8. The six-speed gearbox has a dual-sport friendly spread. We didn’t test it with stock gears, and that would make the lower gear ratios too tall for single-track riding. However, going down two teeth on the countershaft sprocket resulted in a demon on single-track in the three lowest gears, yet the 350 RR-S retained a still-respectable top speed on pavement.

9. The Brembo hydraulics provide an excellent feel for the 350 RR-S’s clutch. We are sold on hydraulic clutches off-road. All dirt bikes should have them.

10. Despite not quite being a race bike, Associate Editor Jess McKinley knocked out race-quality times on it. Jess times all his riding and testing, so he has a vast performance database on a wide variety of trails in varying condition. In the dry summer conditions, aboard the 2019 Beta 350 RR-S, he put his fastest times ever on Los Padres National Forest’s epic Whatta Trail. Even he was surprised, especially with the less-than-ideal Michelin Enduro rubber.

11. Be prepared for higher maintenance and less durability on the Beta 350 RR-S than you would on a Japanese dual-sport bike. The Trail Tech GPS is cool, but we couldn’t get it to work fully. We’ve heard complaints from owners about that. We were troubled by oil seeping from gasketed areas on the motor. The quality of the plastic isn’t the best, and there are gaps where there shouldn’t be gaps, and the aesthetically pleasing stickers look beat quickly. Also, even with the abbreviated rear license plate holder, we lost both turn signals. It wasn’t from crashes–they just fell off. We didn’t mind, as we would replace them with slimmer LEDs.

12. A wrap-around plastic skidplate is standard, as are handguards. Japanese dual sport bikes don’t always offer these essential features—they should.

13. Routine maintenance is straightforward. There are separate oil chambers for the engine and clutch, but that’s not a big deal. The air filter is easily accessible, so that encourages cleaning. Anyone can adjust the chain.

14. The Beta 350 RR-S is a high-performance motorcycle with the compromises that come with that. Yes, it’s nominally a dual-sport motorcycle, but it is really about off-road prowess. It’s light, handles great, has quality suspension, and a fantastic motor. However, you need to set the bike up to your liking, and keep tools and replacement parts handy. If uncompromised performance is what you are looking for in a dual sport bike, the 2019 Beta 350 RR-S delivers that experience.

Photography by Kelly Callan

2019 Beta 350 RR-S Specs

ENGINE

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 349cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.4mm

Compression Ratio: 13:1

Valve train: DOHC w/ four titanium valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

Lubrication: Separate oil for engine and clutch

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double cradle chromoly steel

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs 48mm inverted fork; 11.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable ZF Sachs shock; 11.4 inches

Tires: Michelin Enduro Medium

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor

Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Seat height: 36.8 inches

Ground clearance: 12.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2 gallons

Curb weight: 254 pounds

2019 Beta 350 RR-S Color:

White/Red

2019 Beta 350 RR-S Price:

$10,299 MSRP

