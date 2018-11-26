HeliBars Tour Performance Duo Position Handlebar Relocation Adapters for the 2018+ Honda Gold Wing

HeliBars is proud to introduce its first-ever dual-position motorcycle handlebar risers. The new Tour Performance Duo Position Handlebar Relocation Adapters take the sport-touring-focused 2018 Honda Gold Wing’s ergonomics almost one step forward and more than two steps back, respectively, in their Sport and Touring riding positions.

In either setting, these risers make the ‘Wing more comfortable and competent than when it rolled off the showroom floor – during parking-lot maneuvers, flowing through corners and out on the open road.

Tour Performance Duo Position Handlebar Relocation Adapters for 2018+ Honda Gold Wings are simply installed between the motorcycle’s handlebars and their mounts, perfectly integrating with stock components.

When set in Sport mode, the adapters elevate each bar 5/8-inch, relocate the handgrips ¾-inch forward and place them 1-1/4-inch farther apart, offering optimal ergonomics for fully-engaged riding and making the bike feel even lighter on its feet.

When set in Touring mode, the HeliBars Duo Position relocators also move the bars 5/8-inch higher, but bring the grips 2-3/4-inch closer to riders, allowing ‘Wing pilots to sit back in the saddle with more relaxed arms, neck, shoulders and back.

The strong, light adapters are machined from 6061 T-6 aluminum and have drain holes in their recessed mounting bores to eliminate corrosion from pooling water. They also feature a hard-coat, black-anodized finish and come with high-grade 10.9 hardware. To reduce cost and complexity, everything integrates with the Honda’s original wiring, cables and hydraulic lines, so messy, time-consuming re-routing and fluid bleeding are not required.

The Duo Position Handlebar Relocation Adapters don’t adversely affect the Wing’s unique double-wishbone front suspension system. They’re also engineered to perfectly integrate with the Honda’s tank-top controls. Meticulous fit testing ensures that the Heli-bolstered handlebars still move freely from lock-to-lock and steer clear of the bike’s wide windscreen.

Installation doesn’t require permanent modifications. The process is straightforward, using common tools and following the comprehensive installation manual, which is illustrated with photos every step of the way. This printed guide is included with the Tour Performance Duo Position Handlebar Relocation Adapter kit and conveniently available online.

HeliBars Tour Performance Duo Position Handlebar Relocation Adapters for 2018+ Honda Gold Wing: Defining Features

Touring Position

5/8-inch (16mm) Taller

2-3/4-inch (70.5mm) Rearward

Sport Position

5/8-inch (16mm) Taller

3/4-inch (19mm) Forward

1-1/4-inch (31.75mm) Wider

Simply installed between the handlebars and their mounts to dramatically transform handlebar position and comfort

Reduces weight on hands and wrists

Optimizes wrist angles, shoulder positioning and spinal alignment

Integrates with the Honda’s tank-top controls, wiring, electrical components, cables and hydraulic lines

Time-consuming re-routing and fluid bleeding are not required

Doesn’t adversely affect the ‘Wing’s unique double-wishbone front suspension system

Handlebars still move freely from lock-to-lock and steer clear of the bike’s wide windscreen

No permanent modifications: Bike can easily be returned to stock

Machined from 6061 T6 aluminum alloy

Drain holes in their recessed mounting bores eliminate corrosion from pooling water

Hard-coat, black-anodized finish

Supplied with high-grade 10.9 hardware

Detailed installation manual is included and conveniently accessible online

Guarantee: 30-day money back satisfaction policy

Warranty: One year on materials and workmanship

American Made: Engineered, tested and manufactured in Cornish, Maine

Availability: Direct from HeliBars.com, Western Powersports and motorcycle dealers nationwide

Retail Price: $129

HeliBars part number: HR01134

About HeliBars

Since 1987, HeliBars has custom-engineered more than 80 different applications that greatly improve the ergonomics on bikes of every genre: ADV, cruiser, naked, retro, sport, and sport-touring, standard and touring machines — without changing their overall looks — allowing motorcyclists to venture further and more often in greater comfort.

The Cornish, Maine-based company offers Tour Performance handlebar relocators and risers many other motorcycles; patented Horizon Multi-Axis Replacement Handlebars that can be fine-tuned to fit riders of all sizes and stealthy TrackStar Clip-On Handlebars that rise up to ease the pain of hardcore sportbikes’ crouched riding positions.

HeliBars products are designed, tested and proudly manufactured in the US of A. They’re backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee via Heli’s 30-day return policy, and come with a one-year warranty.

For more information about HeliBars comfort solutions, to find a dealer or place an order directly, please visit HeliBars.com or call 800-859-4642, then visit the company’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter postings.