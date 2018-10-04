2020 Suzuki Katana First Look Preview: Return of the Sword

In the late 1970s, Suzuki hired Germany’s Target Design—an agency that featured BMW’s ex-chief of styling officer Hans A. Muth—to create the Katana.

The GSX1100S Katana was released in 1981, and intended for a true sport audience. As time progressed, and the GSX-R750 surfaced in 1986, the Katana took on the position of a top Suzuki sport tourer.

The Katana, which is named after a Japanese sword, lasted in the United States through 2006. For 2020—yes, 2020—Suzuki is reviving the Katana name with the Katana 1000.

Let’s take a look into the future at the 2020 Suzuki Katana 1000.

1. The Katana 1000 – expected in dealers in late 2019 – is based on the fully-faired GSX-S1000F, but features styling from the original 1981 Katana. The design is highlighted by the Metallic Mystic Silver paint with Katana lettering and logos that reproduce that 1981 model.

2. The model was teased during last year’s EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show as the Katana 3.0 Concept. The concept model was designed by Rodolfo Frascoli, and built by Engines Engineering based in Castenaso, a city just outside of Bologna.

3. Just like the GSX-F1000F, the 2020 Suzuki Katana 1000 arrives with an engine based on the GSX-R1000 K5 engine (2005-2008). The Katana version will be tuned for better street manners, including smoother throttle response and controlled acceleration. Still, we’ll be looking at a motor that produces 150 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, and 80 ft/lbs of torque at 9500 rpm.

4. The 2020 Katana has a three-mode traction control system, controlled by a switch on the left handlebar. The TC features three modes for sport, city, and wet conditions.

5. The Katana 1000 will have new throttle control that allows the motor to accelerate less abruptly when the throttle is first open. This is accomplished through some basic geometry changes of the throttle cables.

6. As with other Suzukis, the 2020 Katana 1000 has an Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist. Just stab at the start button to fire up the Katana, and the Low RPM Assist adds revs away from stops to avoid stalls.

7. Typical of Suzuki sport-based motorcycles, the 2020 Katana features a twin-spar aluminum alloy frame. The frame, which weighs about the same as the 2017 GSX-R1000’s, according to Suzuki, was designed for high rigidity and low weight. The swingarm comes from the 2016 GSX-R1000.

8. Suspension duties are handled by KYB. As expected, the 43mm fork is fully adjustable, while the linkage-assisted shock has rebound damping and spring preload adjustments.

9. Stopping the 2020 Suzuki Katana 1000 has Brembo calipers and Bosch ABS. Those are 310mm discs up front, and each radially mounted monoblock front caliper has four 32mm pistons.

10. New Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires are tapped for the Katana. They’ll be mounted on six-spoke cast aluminum wheels. The front tire is a 120/70, with the rear a 190/50.

11. The Katana’s seat height is just 32.5 inches. That’s fairly low for a liter-class sport bike.

12. Suzuki gave the 2020 Katana a handlebar with a focus on comfort. The flat-black aluminum handlebar is tapered, which Suzuki says increases rigidity while reducing weight and vibration.

13. A tail-hugger rear fender and shorty muffler give the back end of the Katana 1000 a clean look.

14. Like most top-tier modern sport bikes, the 2020 Katana has LED lighting. Suzuki includes LEDs in the headlight, tail and brake lights, and the turn signals.

15. The 2010 Suzuki Katana 1000 has a sophisticated LCD brightness-adjustable instrument cluster with the usual extensive collection of data. We’re happy to see that gear position, range, fuel consumption, and a lap timer are included.

2020 Suzuki Katana Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke inline four

Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm

Displacement: 999cc

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Maximum Power: 150 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm

Maximum Torque: 80 ft/lbs @ 9500 rpm

Valve Train: DOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling: Fuel injection

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

Front suspension: Fully adjustable 43mm KYB forks

Rear suspension: Link-type with adjustable rebound damping and spring pre-load

Wheels: Cast Aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Roadsport 2

Front tire: 100/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190-/50 x 17

Front brake: 320mm floating disc w/ Brembo two-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.5 in

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.5 in

Tank Capacity: 3.2 gallons

Wet Weight: 474 pounds

2020 Suzuki Katana Colors/Price:

Metallic Mystic Silver/TBD

