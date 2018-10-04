2019 Triumph Street Twin First Look: More Revs = More Power

The Triumph Street Twin returns with a number of significant updates that will expand its capability as a motorcycle for both urban and sport riders. Engine updates are matched with chassis improvements on this contemporary retro-inspired motorcycle. Let’s dig in to what makes the 2019 Triumph Street Twin tick.

1. Triumph’s High Torque Bonneville motor gets a higher rev ceiling, with more power along the way. Last year’s Street Twin peaked out at 54 horsepower at a leisurely 5900 rpm—not bad for cruising around. Thing have changed, and the 2019 Triumph Street Twin’s 900cc motor rewards you with 64 horsepower at 7500 rpm—a healthy improvement, without a doubt. Torque remains the same at 59 ft/lbs, though the 3800 rpm peak is 570 rpm later than last year. Definitely, if you want to get more out of the new Street Twin, you will have to twist the throttle. Still, in the sport genre, those rpm numbers are low rpm for peak power.

2. Additional powerplant sophistication comes in the form of two riding modes on the 2019 Triumph Street Twin. You can choose between Road and Rain, depending on conditions and your taste. The High Torque 900 motor puts out full power in both modes, so the change is to throttle response and traction control. New switchgear is used to move between modes.

3. Traction control is independently adjustable. In addition to being changed when switching between riding modes, the traction control can be adjusted on its own.

4. Along with more power, the 2019 Triumph Street Twin has improved braking. It may not be radially mounted, and there’s only one rotor, but the 310mm disc does get a four-piston Brembo caliper. In the back, a Nissin two-piston caliper modulates the 255mm disc. ABS is standard.

5. The KYB cartridge fork has been upgraded. Triumph doesn’t provide any details, other than to say it is “higher spec” than before. Travel is unchanged at 4.7 inches at both ends.

6. The 2019 Triumph Street Twin is a bit roomier. Already a comfortable bike for all-day rides, the 2019 Street Twin has about a-third-of-an-inch taller seat foam.

7. Triumph has many lighter components for the Street Twin for 2019. The motorcycle gets a magnesium cam cover, lighter crankshaft and balance shaft, plus a lighter clutch and clutch cover. Oddly, Triumph continues to claim a dry weight of 437 pounds.

8. The 2019 Street Twin gets a visual makeover. Many details have been changed, giving the Street Twin a touch more modern look. Among the new items are fresh cast aluminum wheels, an updated Street Twin logo on the side panels, brushed aluminum headlight brackets, a new bezel for the single clock, additional detailing for the headlight, faux leather seat panel, and a nicer tank badge.

9. For those who want to stand out, there will be Urban Ride and Café Custom kits for the 2019 Triumph Street Twin. Highlights of the Urban Ride kid include a brown quilted bench seat, black skid plate, and waxed cotton pannier. Standing out on the Café Custom are Fox shocks, Vance & Hines mufflers, and a rear fender removal kit.

10. You won’t be able to get the 2019 Triumph Street Twin until January 2019. The MSRP of the upgraded Street Twin is yet to be determined.

2019 Triumph Street Twin Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin w/ 270° crank

Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80.0mm

Displacement: 900cc

Compression ratio: 11:1

Maximum power: 65 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 59 ft/lbs @ 3800 rpm

Valve train: SOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling: Multipoint sequential EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate assist clutch

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Twin spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches of travel

Wheels: Cast aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 18 x 2.75”

Rear wheels: 17 x 4.25”

Tires: Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp

Front tire: 100/90 x 18

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 310mm floating disc w/ Brembo 4-piston floating caliper

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.7 inches

Rake: 25.1º

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat Height: 29.9 inches

Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 72 mpg

Dry weight: 437 pounds

2019 Triumph Street Twin Colors:

Matte Ironstone

Korosi Red

Jet Black

2019 Triumph Street Twin Prices:

MSRP TBA

2019 Triumph Street Twin Photo Gallery