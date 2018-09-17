2018 Portimao World Superbike Results
The reign of Jonathan Rea continued this past weekend at round 10 of 13 in the 2018 World Superbike Championship at Portugal’s Portimao.
For the third-consecutive round of 2018 WorldSBK – and fourth time this season – the Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10RR Ninja pilot has doubled.
Since joining Kawasaki in 2015, the three-time reigning World Superbike has won every race at Portimao (the circuit wasn’t present on the 2016 schedule).
Following his doubles at Mugello, Laguna Seca, Misano and now Poritmao, and his other four wins, Rea has a total of 12 race wins with three rounds remaining. This puts him at 420 points – 116 ahead of his nearest competitor, Ducati Team’s Chaz Davies.
With 150 points up for grabs over the next three rounds, Rea has an opportunity to clinch the title at Le Mans in France September 28-30.
“The run right now is incredible,” Jonathan Rea said. “It was a really tough race, as I had to fight a lot in the beginning. I made a very good start and had good track position early on. At turn five an opportunity opened up behind two riders and I found myself right behind Tom.
“He proved very hard to pass. I made a pass stick in T13, and chased Chaz down within a lap. Then it took me so many laps to go past him because he was braking so late, and his bike was so fast in the straight.
“Once I got past I just concentrated on making a couple of clean laps and setting my rhythm. The pace today was a little bit slower because the temperature had risen a bit and also I used the tire a little bit more coming through the pack. I put everything into the race and managed to get 25 points, so I am really happy.”
Ahead of Saturday’s race one, Rea qualified second behind pole man Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4. But Rea got out front quickly, and led every lap of the 20-lap race.
Rea finished 1.575 seconds ahead of Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Marco Melandri, and 4.215 seconds ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark.
The race was Rea’s 50th win with Kawasaki.
Come Sunday, regardless of starting race two from ninth position due to the new lineup rules, Rea was victorious once again. Davies led the first 11 laps, but Rea passed the Welshman on lap 12 and claimed the win.
Finishing second was van der Mark, with Melandri in third.
Rea now has 66 career WorldSBK wins – the record, which is seven ahead of Carl Fogarty.
Following are the full results and current point standings.
2018 Portimao World Superbike Results, Race 1
|Pos.
|Rider
|Manufacturer
|Nationality
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|34’22.331
|2
|Marco Melandri
|Ducati
|ITA
|00’01.575
|3
|Michael van der Mark
|Yamaha
|NLD
|00’04.215
|4
|Chaz Davies
|Ducati
|GBR
|00’10.760
|5
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|00’12.911
|6
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|FRA
|00’19.685
|7
|Jordi Torres
|MV Agusta
|ESP
|00’21.974
|8
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Kawasaki
|TUR
|00’24.855
|9
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|ITA
|00’30.302
|10
|Alex Lowes
|Yamaha
|GBR
|00’32.408
|11
|Leandro Mercado
|Aprilia
|ARG
|00’32.875
|12
|Yonny Hernandez
|Kawasaki
|COL
|00’39.178
|13
|Jake Gagne
|Honda
|USA
|00’44.280
|14
|Román Ramos
|Kawasaki
|ESP
|00’56.896
2018 Portimao World Superbike Results, Race 2
|Pos.
|Rider
|Manufacturer
|Nationality
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|34’25.661
|2
|Michael van der Mark
|Yamaha
|NLD
|00’01.189
|3
|Marco Melandri
|Ducati
|ITA
|00’02.813
|4
|Chaz Davies
|Ducati
|GBR
|00’04.594
|5
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|00’04.834
|6
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|ITA
|00’11.417
|7
|Eugene Laverty
|Aprilia
|GBR
|00’11.732
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|ITA
|00’12.507
|9
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|FRA
|00’12.741
|10
|Xavi Fores
|Ducati
|ESP
|00’18.973
|11
|Alex Lowes
|Yamaha
|GBR
|00’20.244
|12
|Jake Gagne
|Honda
|USA
|00’20.943
|13
|Jordi Torres
|MV Agusta
|ESP
|00’23.395
|14
|Leon Camier
|Honda
|GBR
|00’31.216
|15
|Leandro Mercado
|Aprilia
|ARG
|00’32.183
2018 World Superbike Point Standings (after 10 of 13 rounds):
|Pos.
|Rider
|Manufacturer
|Nationality
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|420
|2
|Chaz Davies
|Ducati
|GBR
|304
|3
|Michael van der Mark
|Yamaha
|NLD
|284
|4
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|240
|5
|Marco Melandri
|Ducati
|ITA
|239
|6
|Alex Lowes
|Yamaha
|GBR
|204
|7
|Xavi Fores
|Ducati
|ESP
|160
|8
|Eugene Laverty
|Aprilia
|GBR
|122
|9
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Kawasaki
|TUR
|108
|10
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|FRA
|103
|11
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|ITA
|101
|12
|Jordi Torres
|MV Agusta
|ESP
|92
|13
|Leon Camier
|Honda
|GBR
|90
|14
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|ITA
|70
|15
|Leandro Mercado
|Aprilia
|ARG
|59
|16
|Román Ramos
|Kawasaki
|ESP
|59
|17
|Jake Gagne
|Honda
|USA
|48
|18
|Yonny Hernandez
|Kawasaki
|COL
|27
|19
|Patrick Jacobsen
|Honda
|USA
|19
|20
|Leon Haslam
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|14
|21
|Davide Giugliano
|Aprilia
|ITA
|8
|22
|Niccolò Canepa
|Yamaha
|ITA
|7
|23
|Karel Hanika
|Yamaha
|CZE
|5
|24
|Bradley Ray
|Suzuki
|GBR
|3
|25
|Ondrej Jezek
|Kawasaki
|CZE
|3
|26
|Luke Mossey
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|2
|27
|Alessandro Andreozzi
|Yamaha
|ITA
|1