2018 Portimao World Superbike Results

The reign of Jonathan Rea continued this past weekend at round 10 of 13 in the 2018 World Superbike Championship at Portugal’s Portimao.

For the third-consecutive round of 2018 WorldSBK – and fourth time this season – the Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10RR Ninja pilot has doubled.

Since joining Kawasaki in 2015, the three-time reigning World Superbike has won every race at Portimao (the circuit wasn’t present on the 2016 schedule).

Following his doubles at Mugello, Laguna Seca, Misano and now Poritmao, and his other four wins, Rea has a total of 12 race wins with three rounds remaining. This puts him at 420 points – 116 ahead of his nearest competitor, Ducati Team’s Chaz Davies.

With 150 points up for grabs over the next three rounds, Rea has an opportunity to clinch the title at Le Mans in France September 28-30.

“The run right now is incredible,” Jonathan Rea said. “It was a really tough race, as I had to fight a lot in the beginning. I made a very good start and had good track position early on. At turn five an opportunity opened up behind two riders and I found myself right behind Tom.

“He proved very hard to pass. I made a pass stick in T13, and chased Chaz down within a lap. Then it took me so many laps to go past him because he was braking so late, and his bike was so fast in the straight.

“Once I got past I just concentrated on making a couple of clean laps and setting my rhythm. The pace today was a little bit slower because the temperature had risen a bit and also I used the tire a little bit more coming through the pack. I put everything into the race and managed to get 25 points, so I am really happy.”

Ahead of Saturday’s race one, Rea qualified second behind pole man Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4. But Rea got out front quickly, and led every lap of the 20-lap race.

Rea finished 1.575 seconds ahead of Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Marco Melandri, and 4.215 seconds ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark.

The race was Rea’s 50th win with Kawasaki.

Come Sunday, regardless of starting race two from ninth position due to the new lineup rules, Rea was victorious once again. Davies led the first 11 laps, but Rea passed the Welshman on lap 12 and claimed the win.

Finishing second was van der Mark, with Melandri in third.

Rea now has 66 career WorldSBK wins – the record, which is seven ahead of Carl Fogarty.

Following are the full results and current point standings.

2018 Portimao World Superbike Results, Race 1

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki GBR 34’22.331 2 Marco Melandri Ducati ITA 00’01.575 3 Michael van der Mark Yamaha NLD 00’04.215 4 Chaz Davies Ducati GBR 00’10.760 5 Tom Sykes Kawasaki GBR 00’12.911 6 Loris Baz BMW FRA 00’19.685 7 Jordi Torres MV Agusta ESP 00’21.974 8 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki TUR 00’24.855 9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati ITA 00’30.302 10 Alex Lowes Yamaha GBR 00’32.408 11 Leandro Mercado Aprilia ARG 00’32.875 12 Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki COL 00’39.178 13 Jake Gagne Honda USA 00’44.280 14 Román Ramos Kawasaki ESP 00’56.896

2018 Portimao World Superbike Results, Race 2

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki GBR 34’25.661 2 Michael van der Mark Yamaha NLD 00’01.189 3 Marco Melandri Ducati ITA 00’02.813 4 Chaz Davies Ducati GBR 00’04.594 5 Tom Sykes Kawasaki GBR 00’04.834 6 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia ITA 00’11.417 7 Eugene Laverty Aprilia GBR 00’11.732 8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati ITA 00’12.507 9 Loris Baz BMW FRA 00’12.741 10 Xavi Fores Ducati ESP 00’18.973 11 Alex Lowes Yamaha GBR 00’20.244 12 Jake Gagne Honda USA 00’20.943 13 Jordi Torres MV Agusta ESP 00’23.395 14 Leon Camier Honda GBR 00’31.216 15 Leandro Mercado Aprilia ARG 00’32.183

2018 World Superbike Point Standings (after 10 of 13 rounds):