2018 Portimao World Superbike Results

The reign of Jonathan Rea continued this past weekend at round 10 of 13 in the 2018 World Superbike Championship at Portugal’s Portimao.

For the third-consecutive round of 2018 WorldSBK – and fourth time this season – the Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10RR Ninja pilot has doubled.

Since joining Kawasaki in 2015, the three-time reigning World Superbike has won every race at Portimao (the circuit wasn’t present on the 2016 schedule).

Jonathan Rea at 2018 Portugal Superbike
Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea

Following his doubles at Mugello, Laguna Seca, Misano and now Poritmao, and his other four wins, Rea has a total of 12 race wins with three rounds remaining. This puts him at 420 points – 116 ahead of his nearest competitor, Ducati Team’s Chaz Davies.

With 150 points up for grabs over the next three rounds, Rea has an opportunity to clinch the title at Le Mans in France September 28-30.

“The run right now is incredible,” Jonathan Rea said. “It was a really tough race, as I had to fight a lot in the beginning. I made a very good start and had good track position early on. At turn five an opportunity opened up behind two riders and I found myself right behind Tom.

“He proved very hard to pass. I made a pass stick in T13, and chased Chaz down within a lap. Then it took me so many laps to go past him because he was braking so late, and his bike was so fast in the straight.

“Once I got past I just concentrated on making a couple of clean laps and setting my rhythm. The pace today was a little bit slower because the temperature had risen a bit and also I used the tire a little bit more coming through the pack. I put everything into the race and managed to get 25 points, so I am really happy.”

Ahead of Saturday’s race one, Rea qualified second behind pole man Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4. But Rea got out front quickly, and led every lap of the 20-lap race.

Kawasaki's Rea Goes 2-for-2 at 2018 Portimao World Superbike Rea finished 1.575 seconds ahead of Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Marco Melandri, and 4.215 seconds ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark.

The race was Rea’s 50th win with Kawasaki.

Come Sunday, regardless of starting race two from ninth position due to the new lineup rules, Rea was victorious once again. Davies led the first 11 laps, but Rea passed the Welshman on lap 12 and claimed the win.

Finishing second was van der Mark, with Melandri in third.

Rea now has 66 career WorldSBK wins – the record, which is seven ahead of Carl Fogarty.

For more, visit our exclusive Jonathan Rea interview.

Following are the full results and current point standings.

2018 Portimao World Superbike Results, Race 1

Pos. Rider Time
1 Jonathan Rea 34’22.331
2 Marco Melandri 00’01.575
3 Michael van der Mark 00’04.215
4 Chaz Davies 00’10.760
5 Tom Sykes 00’12.911
6 Loris Baz 00’19.685
7 Jordi Torres 00’21.974
8 Toprak Razgatlioglu 00’24.855
9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 00’30.302
10 Alex Lowes 00’32.408
11 Leandro Mercado 00’32.875
12 Yonny Hernandez 00’39.178
13 Jake Gagne 00’44.280
14 Román Ramos 00’56.896

 

2018 Portimao World Superbike Results, Race 2

Pos. Rider Time
1 Jonathan Rea 34’25.661
2 Michael van der Mark 00’01.189
3 Marco Melandri 00’02.813
4 Chaz Davies 00’04.594
5 Tom Sykes 00’04.834
6 Lorenzo Savadori 00’11.417
7 Eugene Laverty 00’11.732
8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 00’12.507
9 Loris Baz 00’12.741
10 Xavi Fores 00’18.973
11 Alex Lowes 00’20.244
12 Jake Gagne 00’20.943
13 Jordi Torres 00’23.395
14 Leon Camier 00’31.216
15 Leandro Mercado 00’32.183

 

2018 World Superbike Point Standings (after 10 of 13 rounds):

Pos. Rider Points
1 Jonathan Rea 420
2 Chaz Davies 304
3 Michael van der Mark 284
4 Tom Sykes 240
5 Marco Melandri 239
6 Alex Lowes 204
7 Xavi Fores 160
8 Eugene Laverty 122
9 Toprak Razgatlioglu 108
10 Loris Baz 103
11 Lorenzo Savadori 101
12 Jordi Torres 92
13 Leon Camier 90
14 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 70
15 Leandro Mercado 59
16 Román Ramos 59
17 Jake Gagne 48
18 Yonny Hernandez 27
19 Patrick Jacobsen 19
20 Leon Haslam 14
21 Davide Giugliano 8
22 Niccolò Canepa 7
23 Karel Hanika 5
24 Bradley Ray 3
25 Ondrej Jezek 3
26 Luke Mossey 2
27 Alessandro Andreozzi 1

