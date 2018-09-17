Ilmberger BMW R nineT Urban G/S | Exposed

Since founded in 1990 by motorcycle racing Julius Ilmberger, the German-based Ilmberger Carbon (IC) has provided lightweight carbon-fiber parts for motorcycles that add to both performance and styling.

The company has since become a direct carbon-fiber supplier to a few motorcycle manufacturers, including BMW Motorrad.

One bike that quickly comes to mind is the BMW HP4 Race; the Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer commissioned IC to create all the carbon body panels on the $78,000 superbike.

The company also likes to build its own customs, and the latest is this R nineT Urban G/S. The bike features every bit of carbon fiber available.

Each piece is designed with an autoclave carbon process with highest standard in prepreg weaving. All carbon parts are TUV and ABE approved and are environmentally friendly.

Some of the highlight parts of the BMW R nineT Urban G/S include carbon fiber:

Alternator cover

Mudguards

Fuel Tank Protectors

Headlight Cover

Frame Covers

Mudguards

Rocker Covers

Starter Cover

Exhaust Protector

All of these parts – and more – are available for the latest lineup of RnineT motorcycles at www.Ilmberger-Carbon.com.

The cool thing for stateside buyers is regardless if you’re purchasing one part or a package, IC provides free FedEx shipping.

Ilmberger Carbon BMW R nineT Urban G/S Photo Gallery