Tissot T-Race Marc Márquez Watch: Championship Time

With over 100 poles in his Grand Prix career, six-time World Champion Marc Márquez has a large supply of Tissot watches. However, for those of us who haven’t been able to manage even a single Moto3 pole in our lives and be presented with a Tissot watch, there is the Tissot T-Race Marc Márquez timepiece.

Using the Tissot T-Race Limited Edition 2018 watch as a starting point, the Márquez edition features a silkscreened 93 logo on the glass caseback. Repsol Honda Team inspires the blazing orange highlights on the watch’s face. There will be 4999 numbered pieces produced, and they are packaged in a helmet-style presentation box based on Márquez’ Shoei.

For the technically minded watch and Márquez fan, the Tissot T-Race Marc Márquez timepiece has a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a 316L stainless steel case with a gray-and-black PVD coating, a rubber strap, and it is water-resistant to 330 feet. As you would expect from the Official Timekeeper of MotoGP since 2001, the movement is quartz and the watch is made in Switzerland. List price is $750.

Márquez is also a new Tissot Ambassador. “We are honored to welcome Marc Márquez into the Tissot family,” President of Tissot François Thiébaud said. “Again and again he has demonstrated his passion for racing and keen determination to work hard, qualities we value above all else at Tissot. The Tissot family shares the same fighting spirit.”

Having been receiving Tissot watches for 10 years, Márquez is enthusiastic about his role with the Swiss watchmaker. “I am really happy and it’s a pleasure to be part of Tissot’s family,” Márquez said. “I am proud to join this important brand with a large history in the MotoGP Championship. I have great memories thanks to the watches I received after achieving pole positions since 2008. I have a collection of them in my house.”

If you are simply a fan of MotoGP, there are three Tissot T-Race MotoGP 2018 watches available, along with limited edition watches honoring three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, as well as Swiss MotoGP racer and 2005 125GP champion Thomas Lüthi.

Tissot T-Race Marc Márquez Watch Photo Gallery