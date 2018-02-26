Marc Marquez & Repsol Honda MotoGP Contract News

Since joining Repsol Honda in the premier class in 2013, Marc Marquez has won four out of five MotoGP titles, including his rookie year that earned him the youngest champion to ever take a premier-class title.

Marquez’s current contract was set to expire following 2018, but on Monday Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced an extension. The 25-year-old Spaniard will continue piloting the Honda RC213V through the 2020 MotoGP Championship.

“I’m excited to continue to race for Honda’s factory team in the MotoGP class,” Marc Marquez says. “I’m proud to race as a member of the Honda family, and I appreciate how Honda and the team always do their best to provide me with everything I need. I would also like to thank everyone who has given me such warm support over the years.

“The first two official tests went well and, with my contract renewed, I can focus on racing in the new season. I will continue to enjoy racing, share my joy with everybody and do my best to reach our shared goals. Thank you!”

Marquez joined the World Championship in 2008 competing in the former 125cc class. He claimed his first title in that class in 2010 before joining the Moto2 class for 2011. He finished second overall behind title winner Toni Elias, and earned the 2012 Moto2 title before moving to MotoGP in 2013.

Yoshishige Nomura, HRC President, also spoke of Marquez’s MotoGP contract extension: “I am very pleased that Marc Márquez will continue to ride for our factory team. Márquez has consistently pushed himself to the limit and matured as a rider, and given Honda many titles.

“We were able to announce the contract renewal at such an early stage due to our mutual trust, and our common passion for racing. I am certain that we can provide an environment for him to concentrate on the final tests in Qatar this week and in the lead-up to the opening round, and that we can start the 2018 season strongly. HRC will continue its challenge with Márquez, a vital rider in the future of MotoGP. I appreciate and look forward to everyone’s continued support for the Repsol Honda Team.”

Marquez’s teammate, Dani Pedrosa, has a contract with Repsol Honda through 2018. As for his future, Honda has yet to release any information.

Marc Marquez Achievements:

MotoGP

World Champion: 4（2013, 2014, 2016, 2017）

Starts: 90

Podiums: 63（35 x 1st, 19 x 2nd, 9 x 3rd）

Poles: 45

Fastest Race Laps: 37

Moto2

World Champion: 1（2012）

Starts: 32

Podiums: 25（16 x 1st, 6 x 2nd, 3 x 3rd）

Poles: 14

Fastest Race Laps: 7

125cc