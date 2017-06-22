TITLE: 2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Review: 16 Fast Facts

2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Review |
City Tested
BMW is tapping into adventure/dual-sport motorcycle mojo from days gone by with the 2018 BMW r nineT Urban G/S. The fifth edition in the styling R nineT lineup, BMW is hoping to attract crowds young and old. With great torque, a nimble nature and aesthetic choices that make me think about opening that steel-trap wallet of mine, BMW’s R nineT line satisfies a wide variety of demographics. We have tested the Urban G/S and here are the essential facts that you need to know.
-
- From concept to the showroom floor, the 2018 Urban G/S is quite the looker. It’s rare that manufacturers make good on the concept promise, but BMW Motorrad decided to throw us motorcycle enthusiasts a bone and follow through with the Concept Lac Rose that debuted a year ago at the Wheels and Waves event. With a round headlight complete with a small shroud, a long, flat seat, upright ergo, fork gaiters, and optional wire-spoke wheels (add $500), BMW Motorrad has certainly won me over. This exquisite blend of old and new hits on a look that doesn’t seem to ever go out of fashion.
- BMW purists don’t fret, the 2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S’s motor remains true to its heritage. This is the same air-/oil-cooled boxer found across the entire R nineT lineup. Featuring a claimed 110 horsepower at 7750 rpm and 86 ft/lbs of torque at 6000 rpm, the twin is potent without getting over your head. It pulls from the nether regions of the powerband without a single hiccup.
- Throttle response is precise, while still making low-speed maneuvering like lane-splitting a breeze. You can run the boxer out as far as you’d like, but I felt most comfortable thrashing about in the solid mid-range torque. Make no mistake, it will pull to the redline steadily and hum a great tune while doing it. Comfortable both in the city or cruising at highway speeds and above, the powerplant is a quality piece of kit.
- The Urban G/S can handle light (read very light) off-road duty. The Urban G/S is dressed up for the dirt as part of its overall aesthetic, but BMW Motorrad knows that most owners will be keeping them on the pavement.
- Featuring the same suspension components found on the R nineT Scrambler, the Urban G/S deals with the rigors of the road with ease. Even when the road gets rough, the Urban G/S doesn’t transfer discomfort into the rider, as it deals with hard hits well. A traditional, non-adjustable 43mm fork with a hair under five inches of travel is used with a shock that controls 5.5 inches of rear wheel travel and has adjustments for spring-preload rebound damping. While the Urban G/S might not have the top-shelf suspension tech, it certainly holds its own out on the road.
- You’ll find the Urban G/S to be stable as can be. One of the standout aspects of riding the Urban G/S is its sure-footedness in the twisties. The relatively long 60-inch wheelbase adds a remarkable amount of stability to the ride, without making it laborious. In fact, it’s a highly intuitive machine; give a bit of input in any direction and the Urban G/S complies deftly.
- The Urban G/S has some stopping power in the brakes. With four-piston Brembo calipers clamping down on dual 320mm rotors, the Urban G/S comes to a stop quickly. Brake feel is confident and progressive, allowing for great modulation at the lever. The same can be said for the rear brake, which uses as single 265mm rotor.
- ABS is standard but traction control is an extra. All R nineT derivatives come with ABS as a standard feature. However, traction control will cost you extra. Though, you will want to disable the ABS and TC if you feel like gettin’ loose in the dirt.
- The Urban G/S uses a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear. Should you be bold enough to take the 487-pound Urban G/S into the great outdoors, you’ll find that the larger diameter front wheel will help a bit off-road, without sacrificing handling or stability at normal speeds. Stock, the Urban G/S uses street-focused cast-aluminum wheels.
- Optional off-road tires won’t cost you a dime at the dealer. If you want to go for the off-road look, feel free to go with the knobbies. If you plan on taking the Urban G/S down a road that actually requires knobby tires, you might want to consider the nineT Scrambler.
- Upright ergonomics and a spacious cockpit await. The Urban G/S’ wide handlebars, flat seat, and sensible peg placement raise the comfort level a good bit. When you need to get sporty, the sculpted tank allows for good anchoring.
- The Urban G/S seat isn’t adventure high. With a 32-inch inseam, I was still able to flat-foot while waiting at stops. Still, with a 33.5-inch seat height, the Urban G/S is especially great in traffic, making for a nice upright perch to call home.
- The thinly padded seat is a tad bit too firm for my tastes, but that fits in with the G/S theme. Wind deflection is adequate even when traveling at high speeds, highlighting the prospect of longer rides—if I were too do something about the cushioning. With a 4.5-gallon fuel tank and a claimed 44 mpg, range is just short of 200 miles, though that would be pushing it.
- A modular frame offers an solo/duo seating option. If you’re more of the solo rider, you can swap your two-up seat for a single seat with a rack and kick the rear-seat frame (passenger pegs) to the curb.
- Like most motorcycles, the 2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S is built to a price point. The original top-spec R nineT runs $15,395, and the Urban G/S cuts $2400 off of that—only the $11,995 Pure is less expensive. Compared to the flagship R nineT, The Urban G/S uses a steel fuel tank, a single speedometer, a non-adjustable traditional fork, single 2-into-1 exhaust, one-piece seat, and a three-section frame to keep costs down.
- The R nineT lineup is arguably one of the most aesthetically pleasing series of bikes in BMW history, and the 2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S is no exception. Without a doubt, the design team has narrowed in on the classic rally-bike look, delivering it to a whole new generation, without allowing a quest for beauty end in pain. The Urban G/S is quick on its feet, sporty and I can’t wait to get some more seat time with it.
Photography by Don Williams
RIDING STYLE
Helmet: Shoei RF-1200
Jacket: Pando Moto M65 Camo
Gloves: Spidi Urban
Jeans: Pando Moto Karl
Boots: TCX X-Blend WP Boots
2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Specs
ENGINE
Type: Horizontally opposed twin
Displacement: 1170cc
Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
Compression ratio: 12.0:1
Max. power: 110 hp @ 7750 rpm
Max. torque: 86 ft/lbs @ 6000 rpm
Top speed: Over 125 mph
Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies
Valve train: DOHC; 4vpc
Cooling: Air/oil
Exhaust: Closed-loop three-way catalytic converter
Transmission: 6-speed
Clutch: Hydraulically actuated dry clutch
Final drive: Cardan shaft
CHASSIS
Frame: Tubular steel w/ self-supporting engine
Front suspension: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches of travel
Rear suspension: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.5 inches of travel
Front wheel: 3.0” x 19”; cast aluminum (wire-spoke tested)
Rear wheel: 4.5” x 17”; cast aluminum (wire-spoke tested)
Front tire: 120/70 R 19; Metzeler Tourance Next
Rear tire: 170/60 R 17; Metzeler Tourance Next
ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 60.1 inches
Rake: 28.5 degrees
Trail: 4.4 inches
Seat height: 33.5 inches
Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
Curb weight: 487 pounds
Color: White w/ two-tone blue accents
2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Price: $12,995 MSRP ($13,495, as tested)