2018 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results

The 2018 World Superbike Championship headed to the USA this past weekend for the only time this season.

The focus ahead of round eight of 13 at Laguna Seca was on the dominate teams so far this season – the Kawasaki Racing Team of Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes, and the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team of Marco Melandri and Chaz Davies.

When the SBK weekend was complete at the track known for its Corkscrew, Rea was able to score his first double at Laguna Seca, and his second this season (the other arriving in Imola).

Superpole winner Davies claimed second in both races. Finishing third in race one was Yamaha’s Alex Lowes, and in race two the final podium position went to Aprilia’s Eugene Laverty.

Rea earned the first race aboard his Kawasaki ZX-10RR by nearly three seconds, and race two by five seconds. This was his eight victory of the season, giving him a 50-percent winning record for 2018 WorldSBK so far.

Rea also earned his 125th-career WSBK podium, and is now 75 points ahead of Davies with five rounds remaining as he chases his fourth-straight WorldSBK title.

Following Sunday’s race two, Jonathan Rea said: “An incredible weekend. I expected to be strong here but I had no idea how strong. Two weekends in a row now, Brno and here, we have been the reference. Weekends like that do not happen all the time so we have to really absorb it and enjoy the moment.

“A double win at Laguna in the sunshine – it does not get much better. There are so many people out around the track. A massive thanks to all my crew, especially Pere because even though we won yesterday with a margin, last night he changed the bike completely and gave me some more confidence in the front.

“It worked a dream. It was one of those races where I could absorb what was happening, the crowd, the weather, where I was; it really was an incredible race.”

Next up for the WorldSBK calendar is the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which will host round nine July 6-8.

Following are the official results and point standings:

2018 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results, Race 1

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki GBR 35’15.071 2 Chaz Davies Ducati GBR 00’02.978 3 Alex Lowes Yamaha GBR 00’12.212 4 Eugene Laverty Aprilia GBR 00’14.309 5 Marco Melandri Ducati ITA 00’16.712 6 Xavi Fores Ducati ESP 00’18.929 7 Tom Sykes Kawasaki GBR 00’25.638 8 Michael van der Mark Yamaha NLD 00’26.211 9 Jordi Torres MV Agusta ESP 00’31.579 10 Jake Gagne Honda USA 00’38.084 11 Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki COL 00’44.971 12 Román Ramos Kawasaki ESP 00’45.412 13 Karel Hanika Yamaha CZE 00’50.768 14 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia ITA 01’06.063 15 Loris Baz BMW FRA 01’30.000

2018 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results, Race 2

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki GBR 35’09.683 2 Chaz Davies Ducati GBR 00’05.099 3 Eugene Laverty Aprilia GBR 00’06.711 4 Alex Lowes Yamaha GBR 00’08.011 5 Michael van der Mark Yamaha NLD 00’09.746 6 Xavi Fores Ducati ESP 00’14.791 7 Jordi Torres MV Agusta ESP 00’16.711 8 Tom Sykes Kawasaki GBR 00’17.284 9 Jake Gagne Honda USA 00’35.421 10 Loris Baz BMW FRA 00’39.802 11 Leandro Mercado Aprilia ARG 00’42.946 12 Román Ramos Kawasaki ESP 00’43.437 13 Leon Camier Honda GBR 00’44.563 14 Karel Hanika Yamaha CZE 00’47.257 15 Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki COL 00’53.415

2018 World Superbike Point Standings (after eight of 13 rounds)