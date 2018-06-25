2018 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results

The 2018 World Superbike Championship headed to the USA this past weekend for the only time this season.

The focus ahead of round eight of 13 at Laguna Seca was on the dominate teams so far this season – the Kawasaki Racing Team of Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes, and the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team of Marco Melandri and Chaz Davies.

2018 Laguna Seca World Superbike Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea

When the SBK weekend was complete at the track known for its Corkscrew, Rea was able to score his first double at Laguna Seca, and his second this season (the other arriving in Imola).

Superpole winner Davies claimed second in both races. Finishing third in race one was Yamaha’s Alex Lowes, and in race two the final podium position went to Aprilia’s Eugene Laverty.

Rea earned the first race aboard his Kawasaki ZX-10RR by nearly three seconds, and race two by five seconds. This was his eight victory of the season, giving him a 50-percent winning record for 2018 WorldSBK so far.

Rea also earned his 125th-career WSBK podium, and is now 75 points ahead of Davies with five rounds remaining as he chases his fourth-straight WorldSBK title.

Following Sunday’s race two, Jonathan Rea said: “An incredible weekend. I expected to be strong here but I had no idea how strong. Two weekends in a row now, Brno and here, we have been the reference. Weekends like that do not happen all the time so we have to really absorb it and enjoy the moment.

“A double win at Laguna in the sunshine – it does not get much better. There are so many people out around the track. A massive thanks to all my crew, especially Pere because even though we won yesterday with a margin, last night he changed the bike completely and gave me some more confidence in the front.

“It worked a dream. It was one of those races where I could absorb what was happening, the crowd, the weather, where I was; it really was an incredible race.”

2018 Laguna Seca World Superbike Ducati Chaz Davies
Ducati’s Chaz Davies

Next up for the WorldSBK calendar is the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which will host round nine July 6-8.

Following are the official results and point standings:

2018 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results, Race 1

Pos. Rider Time
1 Jonathan Rea 35’15.071
2 Chaz Davies 00’02.978
3 Alex Lowes 00’12.212
4 Eugene Laverty 00’14.309
5 Marco Melandri 00’16.712
6 Xavi Fores 00’18.929
7 Tom Sykes 00’25.638
8 Michael van der Mark 00’26.211
9 Jordi Torres 00’31.579
10 Jake Gagne 00’38.084
11 Yonny Hernandez 00’44.971
12 Román Ramos 00’45.412
13 Karel Hanika 00’50.768
14 Lorenzo Savadori 01’06.063
15 Loris Baz 01’30.000

 

2018 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results, Race 2

Pos. Rider Time
1 Jonathan Rea 35’09.683
2 Chaz Davies 00’05.099
3 Eugene Laverty 00’06.711
4 Alex Lowes 00’08.011
5 Michael van der Mark 00’09.746
6 Xavi Fores 00’14.791
7 Jordi Torres 00’16.711
8 Tom Sykes 00’17.284
9 Jake Gagne 00’35.421
10 Loris Baz 00’39.802
11 Leandro Mercado 00’42.946
12 Román Ramos 00’43.437
13 Leon Camier 00’44.563
14 Karel Hanika 00’47.257
15 Yonny Hernandez 00’53.415

 

2018 World Superbike Point Standings (after eight of 13 rounds)

Pos. Rider Points
1 Jonathan Rea 320
2 Chaz Davies 245
3 Michael van der Mark 215
4 Tom Sykes 196
5 Alex Lowes 183
6 Marco Melandri 168
7 Xavi Fores 154
8 Toprak Razgatlioglu 91
9 Eugene Laverty 89
10 Jordi Torres 80
11 Loris Baz 79
12 Leon Camier 75
13 Lorenzo Savadori 74
14 Román Ramos 53
15 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 50
16 Leandro Mercado 47
17 Jake Gagne 37
18 Yonny Hernandez 23
19 Patrick Jacobsen 19
20 Leon Haslam 14
21 Davide Giugliano 8
22 Karel Hanika 5
23 Bradley Ray 3
24 Ondrej Jezek 3
25 Luke Mossey 2
26 Niccolò Canepa 0

