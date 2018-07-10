2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto Preview & Specs

The Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto – a true OEM racer based on its FC 450 Motocross brother – has once again been updated.

The first major changes occurred in 2016 when the Swedish brand cut some weight, and then for 2018 when Husky upgraded the 450cc engine with a Suter slipper clutch and new map switch controls.

The updates continue for the 2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto, which sees major improvements in both chassis and engine updates.

1. The 2019 Husqvarna FS 450’s frame – now coated blue – was stiffened for improved rider feedback and straight-line stability. Out back, the composite carbon-fiber subframe’s weight was reduced by 0.6 pounds.

2. The 449.9cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine was updated with a redesigned cylinder head that further reduces weight and provides a more compact package. The engine, which produces 63 horsepower, loses a pound, and now weighs 60.2 pounds.

3. With all these weight changes, the 2019 Husqvarna FS 450 now weighs 226.9 pounds dry (without fuel in the 1.85-gallon tank). This is four pounds lighter than the 2018 FS 450 model.

4. The 2019 FS 450 is equipped with WP’s 48mm AER air fork and a WP DCC rear shock. The entire WP suspension package receives setting updates to match the updated frame rigidity. Husqvarna also says that the 16mm offset CNC machined triple clamps are specifically designed to work in harmony with the front forks.

5. With one goal in mind – dominate Supermoto racing – the FS 450 is equipped with black 16.5” (front) and 17” (rear) Alpina spoked wheels. The wheels arrive with Bridgestone 125/80 R420 and 165/65 R420 slick tires.

6. The bodywork and ergonomics were slightly tweaked to match the updated handling and engine changes.

7. The 2019 Husqvarna FS 450 will arrive in dealers this September. US pricing has yet to be set, but expect to pay around $10,500 MSRP.

2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto (Overview of Updates)

Redesigned bodywork

Redesigned SOHC cylinder head (1.1 lb lighter)

Blue coated frame featuring increased rigidity

New 2-piece subframe design (0.6 lb lighter)

Chain adjustment slot length increased by 5 mm

Updated setting on the WP AER 48 forks

WP DCC shock featuring new piston & updated setting

1.85 gal polythene fuel tank with new fuel line routing

Alpina spoked wheels with Bridgestone slick tires

ProTaper handlebar with new bend

Traction & launch control with updated settings

New throttle cable routing for easier maintenance

Flow-designed resonance chamber & more compact silencer

Updated cooling system with new center tube

Magura hydraulic clutch with SUTER anti-hoping system

High performance Brembo brakes

2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto Specs

ENGINE Engine type Single cylinder, 4-stroke Displacement 449.9 cc Bore/stroke 95/63.4 mm Compression ratio 12.75:1 Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12V 2.0Ah Transmission 5 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body 44 mm Control 4 V / SOHC with rocker levers Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps Gear ratios 16:32 18:30 20:28 22:26 24:24 – Primary ratio 31:76 Final drive 14:45 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch SUTER Anti-hopping clutch, Magura hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Keihin EMS CHASSIS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide Handlebar Pro Taper, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm Front suspension WP USD AER 48, Ø 48 mm Rear suspension WP Monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 280/266 mm; 11/10.5 in Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 310/220 mm Front/rear rims 3.50 x 16.5″ Alpina black, aluminum/5.00 x 17″Alpina black, aluminum Front/rear tires 125/80-16.5″; 165/65-17″ Chain 5/8 x 1/4″ Silencer Aluminum Steering head angle 26.1° Triple clamp offset 16 mm Wheel base 1,475 ± 10 mm / 58 ± 0.4 in Ground clearance 290 mm / 11.4 in Seat height 890 mm 35 in Tank capacity, approx. 7 l / 1.85 gal Weight, without fuel, approx. 102.9 kg / 226.9 lb

2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto | Photo Gallery