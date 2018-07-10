2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto Preview & Specs

The Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto – a true OEM racer based on its FC 450 Motocross brother – has once again been updated.

The first major changes occurred in 2016 when the Swedish brand cut some weight, and then for 2018 when Husky upgraded the 450cc engine with a Suter slipper clutch and new map switch controls.

The updates continue for the 2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto, which sees major improvements in both chassis and engine updates.

2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto weight1. The 2019 Husqvarna FS 450’s frame – now coated blue – was stiffened for improved rider feedback and straight-line stability. Out back, the composite carbon-fiber subframe’s weight was reduced by 0.6 pounds.

2. The 449.9cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine was updated with a redesigned cylinder head that further reduces weight and provides a more compact package. The engine, which produces 63 horsepower, loses a pound, and now weighs 60.2 pounds.

3. With all these weight changes, the 2019 Husqvarna FS 450 now weighs 226.9 pounds dry (without fuel in the 1.85-gallon tank). This is four pounds lighter than the 2018 FS 450 model.

4. The 2019 FS 450 is equipped with WP’s 48mm AER air fork and a WP DCC rear shock. The entire WP suspension package receives setting updates to match the updated frame rigidity. Husqvarna also says that the 16mm offset CNC machined triple clamps are specifically designed to work in harmony with the front forks.

2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto price5. With one goal in mind – dominate Supermoto racing – the FS 450 is equipped with black 16.5” (front) and 17” (rear) Alpina spoked wheels. The wheels arrive with Bridgestone 125/80 R420 and 165/65 R420 slick tires.

6. The bodywork and ergonomics were slightly tweaked to match the updated handling and engine changes.

7. The 2019 Husqvarna FS 450 will arrive in dealers this September. US pricing has yet to be set, but expect to pay around $10,500 MSRP.

2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto (Overview of Updates)

  • Redesigned bodywork
  • Redesigned SOHC cylinder head (1.1 lb lighter)
  • Blue coated frame featuring increased rigidity
  • New 2-piece subframe design (0.6 lb lighter)
  • Chain adjustment slot length increased by 5 mm
  • Updated setting on the WP AER 48 forks
  • WP DCC shock featuring new piston & updated setting
  • 1.85 gal polythene fuel tank with new fuel line routing
  • Alpina spoked wheels with Bridgestone slick tires
  • ProTaper handlebar with new bend
  • Traction & launch control with updated settings
  • New throttle cable routing for easier maintenance
  • Flow-designed resonance chamber & more compact silencer
  • Updated cooling system with new center tube
  • Magura hydraulic clutch with SUTER anti-hoping system
  • High performance Brembo brakes

2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto Specs

ENGINE

Engine type

Single cylinder, 4-stroke

Displacement

449.9 cc

Bore/stroke

95/63.4 mm

Compression ratio

12.75:1

Starter/battery

Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12V 2.0Ah

Transmission

5 gears

Fuel system

Keihin EFI, throttle body 44 mm

Control

4 V / SOHC with rocker levers

Lubrication

Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Gear ratios

16:32 18:30 20:28 22:26 24:24 –

Primary ratio

31:76

Final drive

14:45

Cooling

Liquid cooling

Clutch

SUTER Anti-hopping clutch, Magura hydraulics

Ignition / Engine Management

Keihin EMS

CHASSIS

Frame

Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

Subframe

Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide

Handlebar

Pro Taper, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front suspension

WP USD AER 48, Ø 48 mm

Rear suspension

WP Monoshock with linkage

Suspension travel front/rear

280/266 mm; 11/10.5 in

Front/rear brakes

Disc brake Ø 310/220 mm

Front/rear rims

3.50 x 16.5″ Alpina black, aluminum/5.00 x 17″Alpina black, aluminum

Front/rear tires

125/80-16.5″; 165/65-17″

Chain

5/8 x 1/4″

Silencer

Aluminum

Steering head angle

26.1°

Triple clamp offset

16 mm

Wheel base

1,475 ± 10 mm / 58 ± 0.4 in

Ground clearance

290 mm / 11.4 in

Seat height

890 mm 35 in

Tank capacity, approx.

7 l / 1.85 gal

Weight, without fuel, approx.

102.9 kg / 226.9 lb

 

2019 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto | Photo Gallery

