2018 RedBud National Motocross Results: Musquin Takes 2

During the last round of the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Southwick, Mass., Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin broke Eli Tomac’s winning streak.

This tied him with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Tomac for the points lead at the halfway point of the 12-round Pro Motocross Series.

Musquin’s winning streak continued Saturday at the Red Bull RedBud National in Michigan that celebrates Independence Day weekend. He was joined on the podium by Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia.

1. Although RMATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett grabbed the holeshot in Moto 1 ahead of the reigning Motocross champion and defending RedBud winner Tomac, Baggett later crashed. Tomac opened up a 15-second lead on Roczen, but with three laps to the Kawasaki KX450F pilot had bike issues, ending his chance to garner any points. He was credited with 36th.

2. Despite a crash in the opening lap of Moto 1, Musquin charged through the pack, eventually passing RMATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Benny Bloss for third. After Tomac crashed, Musquin moved into second and began chasing Roczen. He couldn’t catch him, and had to settle for second 10.9 seconds behind Roczen. Claiming third was Bloss.

3. Roczen’s Moto 1 win was his first since 2016.

4. In Moto 2, Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Bogle claimed the holeshot ahead of Phoenix Racing’s Heath Harrison and Roczen. But Musquin wasted no time, and was into the lead at the end of lap one.

5. Due to his Moto 1 finish, Tomac was forced to start outside of the gate, and was credited with 18th at the end of lap one.

6. Musquin remained out front for the entire Moto 2, claiming his third moto win of the season, and his second-straight overall win. This was also Musquin’s sixth win of his 450-class career. Musquin finished 3.9 seconds ahead of Barcia, and Roczen claimed third.

7. Overall, Musquin claimed the win with a 2-1 victory. Roczen finished second (1-3) and Barcia third (4-2).

8. Tomac earned the worst finish of his 450 Class career in 15th (36-9).

9. Musquin now leads the 2018 MX series with 304 points, three ahead of Tomac.

10. The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship breaks for a week before returning to action on Saturday, July 21, with its annual visit to Millville, Minnesota, and Spring Creek MX Park.

2018 RedBud National Motocross Results (Overall)

Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (2-1) Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (1-3) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (4-2) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (5-5) Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Husqvarna (6-6) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Suzuki (10-4) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (7-7) Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Texas, Suzuki (11-8) Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (8-11) Jake Nicholls, United Kingdom, Honda (9-13)

2018 Motocross 450 Class Championship Standings: