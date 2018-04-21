2018 Foxborough Supercross Results: Musquin Wins Under the Sun

It was a rare daytime Supercross, held early at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for coverage on the Fox Network, and Marvin Musquin came out on top.

It was a controversial win, as Musquin and Eli Tomac came together hard on the final lap, with then-leader Tomac hitting the dirt. Tomac remounted to finish second, while 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series points leader Jason Anderson rounded out the podium.

1. Marvin Musquin led all but one lap, yet it took a hard pass on Tomac to win. After Christian Craig (Team Honda HRC) scored the holeshot before hitting a Tuff Block on the first lap and crashing, Musquin inherited the lead with Tomac on his tail. Tomac remained within striking distance for 20 laps before making his move on Musquin.

On the penultimate lap, Tomac passed Musquin and looked ready to take the win. However, on the final lap, Musquin charged underneath Tomac on a right-hander while Tomac cut in early. They came together, with the bikes entangling. Musquin stayed upright and took the win by 25 seconds. Down by 34 points, Musquin can keep his title hopes alive with a third place or better.

2. Eli Tomac was not happy with second place, or Musquin’s pass. After sizing up Musquin for nearly the entire race, Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) cleanly passed Musquin. Tomac looked poised for his eighth win of the year until Musquin came charging in for a block pass.

After going down, Tomac gave Musquin a sarcastic thumbs up, and was hit a second time by a previously lapped rider. However, Tomac remounted ahead of a still-distant Anderson to retain second place. Tomac complained on the podium about the pass, while Musquin defended it as a racing incident. Also, Tomac was mathematically eliminated from the title chase.

3. Jason Anderson continued his march to the title with another podium finish. Running near the front early after a Heat win over Musquin, Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) dropped well off the pace of Musquin and Tomac about halfway through the race.

Anderson had a comfortable lead over fourth place Blake Baggett, giving him a safe and lonely Main Event podium. With two races remaining, Anderson leads Musquin by 34 points. If Anderson scores eight more points than Musquin next week in Salt Lake City, Anderson will clinch the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

4. Blake Baggett’s fourth place is his best finish since Round 7. After scoring three consecutive podiums in Oakland, San Diego, and Arlington, Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) hadn’t finished better than sixth place. Vince Friese (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) put up a good fight early, holding Baggett at bay for seven laps before giving up fourth place.

Once in fourth place, Baggett never challenged Anderson and finished five seconds ahead of fifth place Dean Wilson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing), who also had an uneventful ride.

5. Justin Barcia won his Heat, but a bad start cost him a shot at the podium. Barcia (Monster Energy Factory Yamaha Racing) started in 11th place and only worked his way up to ninth at the end. Barcia followed Justin Brayton (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda), who also had a disappointing race, for most of the Main. Brayton’s eighth place finish cut his lead over Baggett for fourth place in the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Standings to just four points with two rounds remaining.

6. The field was depleted in Foxborough, with just 35 of the 44 starting line positions filled for the Heats. With the thin field, Dustin Pipes qualified for the Main for the first time in 2018, while Henry Miller (16th), Brandon Scharer (17th), and Deven Raper (19th) had their best finishes of the year.

7. Supercross returns to Fox Network in Salt Lake City with an odd start time due to a half-hour delay. Be ready for the 5:30 p.m. EDT broadcast time from Rice-Eccles Stadium. As always, it’s a good idea to bookmark our 2018 Monster Energy Supercross TV Schedule.

2018 Foxborough Supercross Results, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Marvin Musquin, KTM Eli Tomac, Kawasaki Jason Anderson, Husqvarna Blake Baggett, KTM Dean Wilson, Husqvarna Weston Peick, Suzuki Malcolm Stewart, Suzuki Justin Brayton, Honda Justin Barcia, Yamaha Chad Reed, Husqvarna Christian Craig, Honda Vince Friese, Honda Tyler Bowers Kawasaki Benny Bloss, KTM Cedric Soubeyras, Suzuki Henry Miller, Suzuki Brandon Scharer, Yamaha Alex Ray, Yamaha Deven Raper, Kawasaki AJ Catanzaro, Kawasaki Dustin Pipes, Suzuki Kyle Cunningham, Suzuki

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)