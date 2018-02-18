2018 Arlington Supercross Results | Anderson Controls His Own Destiny; Barcia DNS

Eli Tomac dominated the night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to take his third win of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

In a somewhat uneventful race—the biggest drama occurred during the first heat when Justin Barcia went down and out for the night—points leader Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson extended his lead in the series without finishing on the podium.

Here’s what you need to know about the pivotal race of the Monster Energy Supercross season in Arlington, Texas.

1. No rider besides Jason Anderson controls his own destiny. Although Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) blew a great second-place start going down on lap four and remounting in seventh, he’s clearly taken a page out of reigning (and retired) four-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion, Ryan Dungey—Mr. Consistency. Anderson fought back to a fourth-place finish, only his second time off the podium this season. He has only been off the podium twice this season, and his fourth place result at Arlington still allowed him to extend his lead. Even if his closest rival in the points chase wins the next 10 races, Anderson can still win the series by coming in second every time.

2. Eli Tomac has another impressive win, but it’s too late. It was Tomac’s (Monster Energy Kawasaki) night. He had the fastest qualifying time, lead every lap of his Heat, got the holeshot in the Main and was never challenged. He took the checkers with just under a five-second lead, and won his third race of the season. That matches Anderson’s wins, but Tomac sits 10th in the overall standings.

3. Justin Barcia suffered a broken bone in his hand during his Heat. Barcia (Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha Team) got the holeshot in Heat 1, but made a costly mistake in the first rhythm section and wasn’t able to triple with a pack of riders behind him. Already committed to the jump, Tyler Bowers (Triggr/Rutted/AHM Factory Services/Kawasaki) was unable to avoid clipping Barcia on his landing and the impact broke a bone in Barcia’s throttle hand. Barcia drops from second in the SX championship standings to sixth, and will surely miss at least another race or two. Within hours Barcia tweeted “Devastated made a huge mistake and got my hand landed on broke a bone surgery Monday will be back ASAP thank you to my fans @YamahaMotorUSA and all my sponsors I will be back in no time.” We hope so, the series needs him.

4. Marvin Musquin has back-to-back second place finishes and has returned to form. After initially getting taken out by Weston Peick (Autotrader/JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) in his Heat, and then having a fierce battle with Cooper Webb (Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha Team) to qualify out of the heat in seventh, Musquin had a quiet Main event. Getting off the gate quickly, he moved into second place by Lap 4 where he remained for the rest of the 20-lap Main. Musquin jumps from eight to fourth in the standings, and is just one point behind Blake Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) for third, and five behind Seely for second.

5. Blake Baggett has a three-peat of thirds and moves into third in the Championship Standings. Baggett had another quiet race, getting off to a fourth place start behind Musquin, who he remained behind the entire race. Both he and Musquin were gifted a spot after Anderson’s mistake on Lap 4, thus putting Baggett on the third step of the podium. Baggett’s third place finish leaves him just 4 points behind Seely, and a hefty 40 behind Anderson in the series.

6. Cole Seely takes over second in the Championship Standings. Seely (Team Honda HRC) didn’t get the great start he’d had the past two races, but importantly, he moved forward at AT&T Stadium instead of backward. He started seventh and moved quickly into 4th by Lap 5. Seely held on to that position through three-quarters of the race, eventually being blitzed by Anderson in the whoops after a good 2-lap battle. His fifth place finish moves him into fourth in the overall points, 36 points behind Anderson.

7. Weston Peick moves up into the top 5 in the standings while finishing out of the top 5 in the last three races. Peick (Autotrader/JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) started out the season with three fifth place finishes in a row, but his finishes have been sliding backwards the past few races. Peick rode a tenacious and exciting Heat race, aggressively jumping into a turn and putting a hard pass on Musquin, before chasing down and battling the front-running Bowers. It gave Peick his second Heat race win of his career.

8. Best and worst rides of the season. Webb and Dean Wilson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) had their best rides of the season thus far in Arlington—Webb finished sixth and Wilson grabbed eighth. On the flip side, Justin Brayton (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) had his worst ride, with a 10th place result.

9. Veteran rider Chad Reed ties all-time AMA Supercross Main Event start record at Arlington. By qualifying out of his Heat for the Main event, Chad Reed (CR22/Husqvarna) tied Mike LaRocco’s record of 227 Main Event starts. There is no reason to think he won’t break this record next week in Tampa as Reed hasn’t missed a Main since 2015, and that was due to injury.

2018 Arlington Supercross Results, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Eli Tomac, Kawasaki Marvin Musquin, KTM Blake Baggett, KTM Jason Anderson, Husqvarna Cole Seely, Honda Cooper Webb, Yamaha Weston Peick, Suzuki Dean Wilson, Husqvarna Broc Tickle, KTM Justin Brayton, Honda Malcolm Stewart, Suzuki Vince Friese, Honda Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha Benny Bloss, KTM Chad Reed, Husqvarna Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki Ben Lamay, Honda Cole Martinez, Husqvarna Kyle Cunningham, Suzuki Austin Politelli, Honda AJ Catanzaro, Kawasaki Henry Miller, Suzuki

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)