2018 Ducati Motorcycles to Long Beach IMS

For 2018, Ducati released five new models and a new Iceberg White color-scheme to its popular performance cruiser, the XDiavel.

The new bikes include the revised Monster 821, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Monster; the Multistrada 1260; 959 Panigale Corse; Scrambler 1100; and the highly-anticipated Panigale V4.

The latter four were unveiled at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show last week, and now all six of these bikes will make their USA debut November 17-19 during the Progressive International Motorcycle Show (IMS) at the Long Beach Convention Center.

On display will be the standard Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S, Scrambler 1100 Special, 959 Panigale Corse, Multistrada 1260 S, Monster 821 in yellow, and the XDiavel S in Iceberg White. Also on display will be the new Multistrada Enduro Pro

Following is info of each 2018 Ducati Model that will be on display (courtesy of Ducati):

Panigale V4 (Available February 2018): Powered by the new V4 engine delivering 214 horsepower and a suite of electronics, and weighing 386 pounds dry, the Panigale V4 is the start of a new chapter in the Ducati story. The Panigale V4 replaces the 1299 at the top of the Ducati supersport range, doing so by enhancing performance and ridability so that riders of all skill levels can enjoy boundless fun and excitement. Scrambler 1100 Special (Available April 2018): The Scrambler 1100 is the newest addition to the Scrambler family, bringing a third-engine to Ducati’s successful Scrambler product line. The Scrambler 1100 Special is a contemporary classic that has the elegance and character of black spoke wheels, aluminum mudguards and chrome exhausts. It is a personal statement that gets an update in the dedicated color Custom Grey enhanced by tank side panels in anodized aluminum.

Multistrada 1260 S (Available January 2018): The new Multistrada 1260 S maximizes the concept of versatility. A new 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine offers 85% of its torque available under 3,500 rpm and delivery at 5,500 rpm is 18% higher compared to the predecessor model. There is also a new chassis and a cutting-edge electronics package, allowing for smartphone connectivity using Bluetooth technology, standard on the S model. The Multistrada 1260 S is truly a motorcycle built for adventure.

959 Panigale Corse (Available March 2018): The 959 Panigale Corse achieves the perfect balance between power, lightness, performance and control. It features many unique upgrades, including dedicated livery inspired by MotoGP racing colors, Öhlins suspension and Ducati quickshift standard. The 955 cc twin-cylinder Superquadro and the exclusive monocoque frame of the 959 Panigale Corse creates a unique mix of performance and ease of riding in a lightweight and easy to handle package.

Monster 821 (Available January 2018): The Monster 821 pays homage to the legacy of the Monster 900, which more than 25 years ago revolutionized the motorcycle world, embodying the essence of a true naked sport bike. Standard equipment includes a TFT color display and Ducati standard quickshift. Sophisticated and sporty, agile and powerful, the Monster 821 combines perfect performance for both entry-level and seasoned riders.

XDiavel S (Iceberg White) (Available November 2017): For 2018 Ducati is offering dedicated fans of its techno-cruiser XDiavel a stunning new color palette: Iceberg White. It’s an exhilarating new option for the “S” model, available as part of the new 2018 XDiavel, which also has improved ergonomics thanks to improved suspension and new handlebar. And with accessory options, there are more 147 rider configurations possible.