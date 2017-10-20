Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales down 6.9% in Q3 2017

Harley-Davidson 2017 Q3 Sales Report

Harley-Davidson reported its third-quarter financial report this week. Both worldwide and U.S. motorcycle sales were down compared to the same quarter in Q3.

Worldwide, The Motor Company reports that sales were down 6.9 percent. In the USA, sales were down 8.1 percent with the overall U.S. industry down 9.2 percent. Though sales were down, Harley-Davidson increased its stateside market share to 53.1 percent in the 601cc-plus segment of motorcycle sales.

As for international markets, sales were down 4.6 percent. But Harley is optimistic about the future due to the release of new models – 100 planned within the next 10 years, which includes the recent new Dynas turned Softails.

“The continued weakness in the U.S. motorcycle industry only heightens our resolve and the intensity we are bringing to the quest to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders,” said Matt Levatich, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson, Inc.

“Launching one hundred new high-impact motorcycles is a critical part of our 10-year journey, and the all new Softail line-up is a significant statement of our commitment.

“As the motorcycle industry leader – with dealer strength and rider passion and loyalty like no other – we believe we are uniquely positioned to build ridership and strengthen the sport of motorcycling. Not just in the U.S. but around the world. Our investments in new product and marketing are targeted to drive ridership growth. We have the strategies, plans and people to make it happen.”

Harley reports that third quarter net income was $68.2 million on consolidated revenue of $1.15 billion versus net income of $114.1 million on consolidated revenue of $1.27 billion in the third quarter of 2016.