Avon Viper Stryke Scooter Tire Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a notice that Max-Trac Tire Co., Inc. (Max-Trac) is recalling certain Avon Viper Stryke scooter tires.

The affected Avon motorcycle tires are sizes 120/70R14, 120/70R15, 160/60R14, and 160/60R15, manufactured from January 4, 2015 through April 8, 2017. Potentially 245 units are affected, according to the notice.

According to the notice, a bulge may develop in the tread or the tread may separate from the tire. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other than Passenger Cars.”

Max-Trac will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Avon Motorcycle Tyres North America at 1-800-642-7470 extension 3159. Max-Trac’s number for this recall is 169. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17T016000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.