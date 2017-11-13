Dunlop Trailsmart Tire Review

Dunlop TrailSmart Motorcycle Tire Test

Dunlop released its new TrailSmart 80 street/20 dirt ADV tire in 2016—the same year as my 2016 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure. The TrailSmart tires are designed to offer maximum dry and wet grip, while still placing a priority on longer tire life. I was ready to make a change and got my hands on a set of TrailSmarts.

With the new Dunlops mounted, I set out to the local Malibu canyons with my fully stocked GSA. The running joke in my riding group is that I’m only invited so that I can support the group with tools, air, gas, oil or anything else they may need. My panniers are always filled with supplies and they easily add another 25 to 30 pounds of load to the tires.

The very first impressions riding through surface streets were the quietness of the tires and the nimble feeling of the bike.

You immediately get the sense that the bike is itching to lean, and I couldn’t get to the twisties soon enough. Entering the first section of switchbacks, the front end tipped right into the turn. As the bike leaned, the front tire gave me sufficient feedback through the handlebars allowing me to comfortably lean as much as the radius of the turn dictated.

With the TrailSmart tires mounted, my BMW motorcycle requires very little input to establish the desired lean, and once the lean angle is set, the tires continue to hold the turn with minimal input. When you’re ready to straighten the bike and set up for the next turn, very little effort is required on such a beastly adventure bike.

All this equates to the ability to make quick transitions from one turn to the next. The tires absolutely make you feel as if you’re riding a completely different bike. No matter how hard you bring on the power, the Dunlop TrailSmart tires were able to easily handle the full power surging through the boxer engine. After logging close to 3500 miles, I found that the Dunlops were outperforming the Michelin Anakee III tires they replaced on my R 1200 GS Adventure in every respect.

At this point, I was already sold on making the switch to Dunlop solely based on their handling and grip alone. That had come as a surprise as I’d been okay with the Anakees’ performance, it had only been longevity I’d been looking for.

Now the another test—finding out how many miles can be had from a set of Dunlop TrailSmart tires. I set out on a 3200-mile, 10-day ride from Los Angeles to Vancouver, British Columbia, taking back roads almost exclusively. During the trip, I had the chance to test the tires through various fire roads as I rode through state parks in Oregon.

The TrailSmart motorcycle tires performed really well, and found grip in areas that were rutted or covered in deep gravel. The rear tire found plenty of grip through the loose surface, and the front tire tracked well.

As the miles packed on, the tires continued to perform as they had when they were new. At the end of the trip, the tires appeared to have another 1k miles left in them, and it was only as the tripmeter clicked past the 8300-mile mark, that the Dunlop TrailSmart tires were finally ready to be relieved of duty.

Based on my experience burning through a set of the new TrailSmart tires, Dunlop has successfully cracked the code for the Adventure rider looking for a street-biased tire that provides longer life, while still delivering massive grip and exceptional handling.

Photography by Jonathan Handler