2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Schedule

Following an intense year of action that saw the Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac beating KTM’s Marvin Musquin by a mere 17 points for the 450SX title, the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule has been announced.

Once again the outdoor MX season will consist of 12 rounds, beginning with the oldest race on the calendar, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, on May 19, and finishing with the Ironman National on August 25.

The Hangtown race will be a historic one; the national celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2018 before the season continues its journey across 11 states. A highlight of 2018 will surely be the annual Independence Day race at RedBud, which will also host the 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations.

“Following an incredible 2017 season that saw a pair of new champions emerge with American motocross’ most esteemed title, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will make their presence felt in 2018,” said MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs.

“We welcomed an array of new winners last season, and this new generation of riders is surely going to continue to showcase the bright future of the sport. So many of the tracks in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross are etched in the annals of history, and they continue to thrill fans and challenge riders to the fullest. It’s why winning this championship is such a milestone achievement for any racer.”

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has served as the preeminent competition in motocross since 1972, and remains arguably the most difficult championship to win in all of motorsports. In 2017, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac broke through for his first 450 Class title, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne parlayed a breakout season into his first championship in the 250 Class.

2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule