2017 Ironman Motocross Results Video

The final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship wrapped up Saturday with the Christi Hubler Chevrolet Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

In the 450 class, all eyes were on the title battle between Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin.

Though he struggled in both motos, including a crash in Moto1, Tomac’s 5-6 finish secured him his first-ever 450 Motocross title.

Kawasaki KX450F pilot Tomac finished the 12-race season up with 470 points—17 ahead of Musquin, and 19 ahead of KTM’s Blake Baggett.

Winning both Motos at Ironman was MXGP star Jeffrey Herlings, who substituted on the other Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F. Joining him on the overall podium were Musquin (2-2) and Baggett (3-3).

“It’s pretty unbelievable,” said Tomac. “It’s going to take a little more time to sink in, but it has been a long time coming! We have had to overcome a lot together and I just came in ready and fired up to get it done for the entire Kawasaki team.”

In the 250 Class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne had already clinched the title. But this didn’t stop him from domination; Osborne claimed a 1-1 sweeps. Osborne’s unparalleled consistency resulted in five wins and overall podium finishes in 11 of 12 rounds.

Following are video highlights from 2017 Ironman Motocross.

2017 Ironman Motocross Results: 450 Class Overall (Moto Finish)

Jeffrey Herlings, Elsendorp, Netherlands, KTM (1-1) Marvin Musquin, La Reole, France, KTM (2-2) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (3-3) Cole Seely, Newbury Park, Calif., Honda (4-4) Cooper Webb, Morehead City, N.C., Yamaha (6-5) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (5-6) Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (7-8) Christian Craig, Corona, Calif., Honda (9-7) Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., Suzuki (11-9) Dean Wilson, Glasgow, Scotland, Husqvarna (12-10)

2017 Motocross Final 450 Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 470 Marvin Musquin, La Reole, France, KTM – 453 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 451 Dean Wilson, Glasgow, Scotland, Husqvarna – 340 Cole Seely, Newbury Park, Calif., Honda – 330 Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., Suzuki – 308 Cooper Webb, Morehead City, N.C., Yamaha – 268 Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 268 Martin Davalos, Quito, Ecuador, Husqvarna – 263 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 216 Christian Craig, Corona, Calif., Honda – 216

2017 Ironman 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (1-1) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (2-2) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (3-4) Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (8-3) Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Yamaha (5-8) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (10-6) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (12-5) Sean Cantrell, Newbury Park, Calif., KTM (6-12) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki (11-9) Bradley Taft, Nixa, Mo., Yamaha (7-13)

2017 Motocross Final 250 Class Championship Standings