Pando Moto M65 Camo Motorcycle Jacket Review

The Pando Moto M65 Camo motorcycle jacket is an homage to the original M65 Field Jacket worn by American servicemen.

Its design has become an iconic piece of military equipment, used extensively throughout the Vietnam era, which made it ripe for pop-culture appearances through Robert De Niro’s portrayal of Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver (1976) and Al Pacino’s portrayal of Frank Serpico in Serpico (1973).

Pando Moto seized on that familiarity and released a stylish motorcycle friendly variant of the timeless M65 jacket.

Having worn this in jacket in temperatures ranging from the 100+ degree weather of the high desert to the cool mountain mornings that drop down in the low 50s, the M65 Camo jacket performs well in a wide variety of environments.

When it starts getting a bit hot, I usually open the collar for a good amount of air flow, and when the temp drops down, the Velcro clasp on the collar products your neck from icy wind blast.

Popping the collar up is a feature I love with the M65 Camo jacket. If you’ve ever taken a rock, bumble bee or other large inspect to the neck at 65+ mph, you’ll appreciate having a good bit of fabric deflecting the blow. Aside from that, it does give you additional protection in the sun, so you don’t have to worry about having a beet-red neck at the end of a long day on the bike.

However, this isn’t an all-weather piece of riding gear as it has no waterproofing of any kind. As you could imagine, cotton in the rain usually makes for a soggy ride. If you do happen to get caught out in a shower, don’t fret – while you might soak up a bit of water, the Pando Moto M65 makes use of tough stitching throughout, so it isn’t likely to fall apart. This jacket has seen a bit of everything on press trips, and countless rides later, it’s still ticking.

Heavy cotton fabric isn’t enough to keep you safe in the event of a crash, so Pando Moto has opted for KNOX – EN1621-1 approved armor in the shoulder and elbow, which are held in Velcro pouches that don’t put up too much of a fight when installing the armor pieces.

While the jacket doesn’t arrive with a back protector, Pando Moto offers optional SAS-TEC – EN1621-2 armor. However, these are fairly generic dimensions, so if you have another jacket with a removable back protector, you can most likely make it work.

Securing the exterior is an easy to use zipper, in conjunction with a button clasp flap that protects you from unwanted airflow. At the bottom of the jacket is a draw-string, which can close off the bottom of the M65 Camo jacket as well.

Four large pockets on the exterior take care of all your storage needs, allowing you to stash your wallet, phone and keys away safely – all kept in place with a flap and button clasp. If I do have one complaint about the M65 Camo, it’s the lack of interior pockets. Having one pocket on the interior for your phone, wallet and other important items is always appreciated.

When it comes to motorcycle specific features, you’ll be happy to know that Pando Moto has included a bi-swing back with stretch panels, meaning that you won’t be impeded once you’ve assumed the riding position. Additionally, the cuffs can be folded down to cover your glove and wrist area. On cooler days, this helps keep unwanted airflow away from your skin and makes the ride a bit more pleasant.

The Pando Moto M65 jacket is a unisex piece of gear, ranging in sizes from XS to XXL. Whether you’re interested in this for yourself or your favorite riding partner, you don’t have to worry about getting gender specific cuts – just follow the sizing chart and you’ll be good.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Pando Moto M65 is a fashion forward piece of riding gear, but with a few handy, motorcycle specific improvements, the classic M65 weaves its way back into popular culture.

If you’re looking for something stylish that would be great for a lower-speed cruise, the Pando Moto M65 is an option to consider.

For additional information, visit Pando Moto.