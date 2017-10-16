2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim
The Harley-Davidson Softail Slim is named after the narrow seat/tank section that allows shorter riders access to flat-foot stops at red lights.
However, there is plenty that is fat on the Slim—the five-gallon fuel tank and the high-profile 16-inch Dunlop-branded Harley-Davidson rubber come immediately to mind.
The plump tires give the Slim a useful footprint when dealing the 110 ft/lbs of torque that arrive at just 3000 rpm from the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant. Nicely counterbalanced, the motor is as comfortable as it is powerful.
To take care of all this power, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim has an all-new chassis. Harley-Davidson claims the frame is much stiffer than before, and a single ride tells you this is accurate.
The Slim goes where you point it, and the new underseat shock and Showa Dual Bending Valve fork sucks up the imperfections you’ll find along the way. The floorboards give the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim as classic appearance, as do the shiny twin exhausts, new LED headlight, and bobbed fenders.
Read our Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Specs
ENGINE
Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
- Displacement: 107ci
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”
- Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve fork
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: Laced steel
- Front tire: 130/90-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop D401F
- Rear tire: 150/80-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop D401T
- Front brakes: Disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 5.8 inches
- Seat height: 26 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 671 pounds
2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Colors/Prices:
- Vivid Black: $15,899 MSRP
- Black Denim; Industrial Gray Denim; Wicket Red; Bonneville Salt Denim: $16,299
For a photo gallery, click to page 2 below