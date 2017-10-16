2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim

The Harley-Davidson Softail Slim is named after the narrow seat/tank section that allows shorter riders access to flat-foot stops at red lights.

However, there is plenty that is fat on the Slim—the five-gallon fuel tank and the high-profile 16-inch Dunlop-branded Harley-Davidson rubber come immediately to mind.

The plump tires give the Slim a useful footprint when dealing the 110 ft/lbs of torque that arrive at just 3000 rpm from the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant. Nicely counterbalanced, the motor is as comfortable as it is powerful.

To take care of all this power, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim has an all-new chassis. Harley-Davidson claims the frame is much stiffer than before, and a single ride tells you this is accurate.

The Slim goes where you point it, and the new underseat shock and Showa Dual Bending Valve fork sucks up the imperfections you’ll find along the way. The floorboards give the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim as classic appearance, as do the shiny twin exhausts, new LED headlight, and bobbed fenders.

2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”

Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: Laced steel

Front tire: 130/90-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop D401F

Rear tire: 150/80-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop D401T

Front brakes: Disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.8 inches

Seat height: 26 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 671 pounds

2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Colors/Prices:

Vivid Black: $15,899 MSRP

Black Denim; Industrial Gray Denim; Wicket Red; Bonneville Salt Denim: $16,299

