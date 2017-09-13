2017 Honda CRF450X Review | Off-Road Motorcycle Test

Although it is virtually unchanged since 2009, the 2017 Honda CRF450X has an enduring legacy in Baja and remains a credible off-road motorcycle.

While it has fallen far behind the new Honda CRF450RX when it comes to racing, the CRF450X is a fantastic trail bike for those who want a reliable, manageable mount.

In the last couple of years, there has been a realignment in the off-road world. The Europeans—Beta, Husqvarna, and KTM—have turned their EPA-friendly Green Sticker motorcycles into dual sport bikes (a move we applaud), and their off-road bikes have become fully competitive machines.

The Japanese—Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki—have continued to offer Green Sticker 450s, though they’ve yet to make a 450cc dual-sport bike. At the same time, the Honda CRF450RX and Yamaha YZ450FX are full-on off-road racebikes. Except for the lack of Japanese 450 dual-sport motorcycles, it’s a great time for four-stoke off-roaders.