Michelin Pilot Power 3 Motorcycle Tire Recall

Michelin has recalled 184 of its Pilot Power 3 sport motorcycle tires due to missing the required maximum load and inflation pressures on the sidewalls.

Without proper maximum load or inflation pressure, improper pressures may occur, increasing the risk of tire failure and a crash.

Michelin says the tires involved in the recall were size 180/55/ZR17 (73W), and were manufactured between April 17, 2016 and May 7, 2016. Without this information, the Pilot Power 3 tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars.”

Michelin will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 25, 2017. Owners may contact Michelin Consumer Care at 1-866-324-2835.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.