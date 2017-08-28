2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure
For rider who seriously want to and off-road capable ADV motorcycle, the 2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure is a highly capable machine.
Like the standard F 800 GS, this Adventure version has long travel suspension and a 21-inch wheel up front to go along with the 17-inch wire-spoked hoop in the rear.
With the Adventure version, however, you get access to optional Enduro and Enduro Pro riding modes, in addition to the standard Rain and Road modes.
The fuel tank is bumped up to 6.3 gallons, giving the 2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure a potential range of nearly 350 miles between fill-ups, if you ride at a steady 55 mph.
Also, the GSA gets engine protection and the panniers mounts are standard, though the panniers are not.
The seat height is 35 inches (an optional low seat from BMW can move that down over two inches), so this is an off-road machine for experienced riders, or those with very long inseams.
2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 798cc
- Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm
- Maximum power: 85 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 61 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ straight cut gear teeth
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.5 inches
- Front wheel: 2.15 x 21; wire spoke
- Rear wheel: 4.25 x 17; wire spoke
- Front tire: 90/90-21
- Rear tire: 150/70-17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 300mm discs w/ dual-piston floating calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc, with single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 61.9 inches
- Rake: 26°
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 35.0 inches (adjustable)
- Fuel capacity: 6.3 gallons
- Fuel consumption: 55 mpg at a constant 55 mph
- Curb weight: 512 pounds
2018 BMW F 800 GS Color:
- Racing Blue Metallic
2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure Price:
- $TBA MSRP