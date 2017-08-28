2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure

For rider who seriously want to and off-road capable ADV motorcycle, the 2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure is a highly capable machine.

Like the standard F 800 GS, this Adventure version has long travel suspension and a 21-inch wheel up front to go along with the 17-inch wire-spoked hoop in the rear.

With the Adventure version, however, you get access to optional Enduro and Enduro Pro riding modes, in addition to the standard Rain and Road modes.

The fuel tank is bumped up to 6.3 gallons, giving the 2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure a potential range of nearly 350 miles between fill-ups, if you ride at a steady 55 mph.

Also, the GSA gets engine protection and the panniers mounts are standard, though the panniers are not.

The seat height is 35 inches (an optional low seat from BMW can move that down over two inches), so this is an off-road machine for experienced riders, or those with very long inseams.

2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm

Maximum power: 85 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 61 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ straight cut gear teeth

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 9.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.5 inches

Front wheel: 2.15 x 21; wire spoke

Rear wheel: 4.25 x 17; wire spoke

Front tire: 90/90-21

Rear tire: 150/70-17

Front brakes: Dual floating 300mm discs w/ dual-piston floating calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc, with single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 61.9 inches

Rake: 26°

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 35.0 inches (adjustable)

Fuel capacity: 6.3 gallons

Fuel consumption: 55 mpg at a constant 55 mph

Curb weight: 512 pounds

2018 BMW F 800 GS Color:

Racing Blue Metallic

2018 BMW F 800 GS Adventure Price: