2014-2017 BMW R nineT Recall

BMW of North America is recalling potentially as many as 3,368 of its R nineT motorcycles from the 2014 to 2017 model years due to a swingarm issue.

BMW says the bolts that connect the right-side swingarm pivot pin to the frame may loosen.

On August 14, 2017, BMW issued a “stop sale-recall” notification to its dealers informing them of the defect. Production dates included in the recall run from November 27, 2013 to July 21, 2017. Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) data was not provided in the defect report.

“Due to a supplier production process error, one or more bolts that connect the right-side pivot pin to the frame may loosen as a result of an improper specification of the chamfer cutting process in the frame. Therefore, proper clamp force may not have been achieved during final torqueing process,” the defect notice states.

If the bolt loosens, stability and handling of the bike may be affected, increasing the risk of loss of control and a crash.

Incidents involving six non-US R nineT models with loose pivot pin bolts led to an investigation where a manufacturing defect was discovered in the bolts and the recall was initiated. To date, BMW indicates it has no indication that any accidents or injuries have resulted from the defect.

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will remove the pivot pin bolts, clean, and re-install them with the proper torque after applying a thread locking adhesive, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2017. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or by email at CustomerRelations@bmwmotorcycles.com.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V502000.