Spidi Tronik Wind Pro Suit Review

In my 20s, I always owned two one-piece leather suits—one with a race-cut fit for the track, and one a size larger for more comfortable street riding. I was never able to find the perfect one-piece suit that worked for both situations.

One of my older Alpinestars two-piece suits, a GP Pro, worked, but I hated wearing two-piece leather suits on the track. Plus, you can’t use them for racing.

After nearly two decades of searching for the do-all one-piece leather that would cater to both my track and street needs, the solution has finally arrived—the Spidi Tronik Wind Pro suit.

Premier-level protection, including Spidi’s MotoGP-proven Warrior external protection is featured on the Tronik. The suit has a slightly looser fit, due to the use of multiple accordion leather stretch panels and nylon and neoprene designed into key flex areas. The welcoming fit is immediately noticed from the first zip.

The suit works well for riders with average builds, meaning those of us not built like Marco Melandri, the 5’ 5” Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider who dons Spidi gear in 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship Series.

The Tronik Wind Pro is Spidi’s first step into the premier class of leather suits for all sport-riding occasions—not just racing. It also provides more quality and features over the lower-level Piloti and Reset suits. Spidi’s top tier one-piecers—the T-2, Track, and Warrior suits—are designed for one thing and one thing only: serious track and racing action.

The first thing noticeable—or more importantly, not noticeable—while riding is the Tronik Wind Pro’s protection. This is due to Spidi’s use of slim Warrior armor on shoulders, along with Biomechanical inside protection in the shoulder and elbow areas.

This Biomechanical material is the result of a 15-year research in racing, including MotoGP, where Andrea Dovizioso wears Spidi suits; the lightweight (2.6 ounces for shoulder protector) and thin (3-10mm) Biomechanical protectors conform to the shape of your body parts and allow for easy movement through its honeycomb construction. This technology provides serious protection with serious comfort, whether on the track or the street.

One small part of the Tronik Wind Pro suit turned out to be not so durable. The Spidi logo on the chest came off on New York Safety Track’s front straight.

Further protection arrives from CE-certified hip protectors. They don’t annoy while transitioning from side-to-side of the bike, and neither does the soft, 1.1mm- and 1.3mm-thick cowhide leather construction.

For easy movement, the Tronik Wind Pro arrives with accordion leather and Tenax Nylon 66, a material that provides “extreme abrasion resistance,” according to Spidi. Nylon 66 is featured in the most optimal areas for movement—under the arms, across the chest, the crotch and behind the legs. Unlike some other suits that use leather construction in those areas, the materials Sidi uses doesn’t restrict any movement.

Accordion leather is used generously at the lower back, which eases movement at full-tuck down the straightaways. There is actually more accordion leather on the Tronik Wind Pro than the Piloti, which is a full race cut.

Comfort around the neck and cuffs arrives from a neoprene construction, which has a soft feel and never irritated my neck – even during some of long days of riding in 90+ degree weather with high humidity.

The Hydraback-ready race hump also didn’t interfere with my helmets, whether wearing an Arai Corsair-X, Shoei RF-1200, or Suomy SR Sport.

The suit weighs just under 10 pounds in a Euro size 54 (US 44), which is a tad lighter than competitor brands at this tier of sport-riding suits. Speaking of sizes, the sizing chart was spot on for me.

In regards to sustained comfort, another nice feature of the Tronik Wind Pro is the removable liner, which utilizes Velcro, zippers, and snaps. Due to this combination of fastening mechanisms, the inner liner never bunched up, and is easily removed for washing after a day of stinking at the race track or on the street.

I am picky about suits in certain areas, especially in the knee and chest areas in regards to moving armor or lack of stretch panels. The Spidi Tronik Wind Pro provided zero issues in these areas.

The Tronik Wind Pro was definitely designed for the hotter temps. It arrives with perforation on shoulders, chest, and midsection. To increase safety, the perforation doesn’t run over to the seams, keeping the suit structrually stronger.

With a proper hot-weather undersuit, you can go all day in 90+ temps while riding at full pace without discomfort. Once the colder temps arrive, simply swap out your hot-weather undersuit for a cold-weather one, and add a t-shirt.

From the street to the track, Spidi has a designed a do-all full leather suit that provides protection and comfort, along with some stylish looks.

Spidi Tronik Wind Pro Leather Suit Fast Facts:

Sizes: Euro 46-58 (US 36-48)

Colors: Black/White; Red; Black/Fluorescent Yellow; Blue/Yellow

Spidi Tronik Wind Pro Leather Suit Price: $1400 MSRP

Photography by Bryan Finch of 572Creations.

Spidi Tronik Wind Pro Suit Review | Photo Gallery