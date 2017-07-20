BMW Motorrad Sales Up 9.5% for First Half 2017 | Another Record

Advertisement

BMW Motorrad Sales Q2 2017 Report

BMW Motorrad continues to break sales records, the latest achievement once again led by the popularity of the R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure.

For the fifth-straight time, the Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer broke a six-month sales record. BMW reports that through June 2017, 88,389 motorcycle and maxi-scooters were sold worldwide, an increase of 9.5% over the same period of 2016 (80,754 units).

“For all of us at BMW Motorrad it is a great pleasure and a confirmation of all our efforts that our customers continue to show us that we are on the right track with our model initiative,” says Stephan Schaller, General Director of BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad reports that the strongest growth was in European markets. Germany once again led with 14,461 units sold—and increase of 4.9% over the previous year.

Other strong-selling countries were France (9,447 units / previous year 7,790), Italy (9,099 units / previous year 7,912), Spain (5,573 units / previous year 5,133) and UK/IE (5,410 units / previous year 4.746). Overall around 12.9% more vehicles were sold in Europe over the previous period of 2016.

US sales also continue to grow; BMW Motorrad USA sales increased 3.8% with 7,157 motorcycles and maxi-scooters sold in the first six months of the year.

The South American market also showed considerable growth for BMW Motorrad. As compared to the same period of the previous year, sales increased by 16.3% to 8,306 units. Sales in China were also significantly higher than in the previous year (2,836 units / +18.8%).

2017 BMW Motorrad Sales Through June: Individual Motorcycles

The highest-volume BMW Motorrad model series traditionally is the R Series. The motorcycles equipped with the BMW boxer engines, achieved a sales share of 49,240 units in the first half of 2017.

The two travel enduros R 1200 GS and GS Adventure lead the ranking list of the BMW Motorrad top sellers. The R 1200 GS alone achieved a sales plus of 17.3% with 17,159 units sold in the first half of 2017.

The sports-oriented BMW S Series with the S 1000 RR, the S 1000 R and the S 1000 XR are a key pillar in the BMW Motorrad model range in 2017, too. Overall 12,763 S models were delivered worldwide.

Also helping the sales record is the R NineT family which now includes 5 models. The currently latest member of the popular heritage family, the R NineT Urban GS, was launched successfully as recently as June.

More Models to Arrive

The BMW G 310 GS is already growing in demand, especially in the South American market. Also, the HP4 RACE—limited to just 750 units—will be available in September. Completing the list of new bikes is the K 1600 B, which will reach US markets in August, and European markets in September.