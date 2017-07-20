Advertisement

2018 Yamaha Star Venture

The 2018 Yamaha Star Venture is the marque’s flagship tourer, and it comes in a standard version that is ready for serious touring, plus a Transcontinental Option Package that provides all the bells and whistles you expect from a luxury touring motorcycle.

The 1845cc V-twin pump out a claimed 126 ft/lbs of torque, so the new long-stroke air-cooled motor should have no problem hauling around the 950+ pound machine, two-up, and filled with cargo.

The ride-by-wire motor allows Yamaha access to all sorts of features, including traction control, fully electronic cruise control, and two power modes.

The chassis is made up of cast and forged steel, plus an aluminum rear subframe. There’s a beefy 46mm fork, linkage shock, linked ABS braking, over 37 gallons of storage, and a huge 6.6-gallon fuel tank.

These features are all wrapped up in a full-coverage fairing with a windshield that offers 3.5 inches of vertical adjustment.

Befitting a flagship tourer, the Star Venture has a high-end seven-inch color LCD touchscreen that gives the rider direct access to a wide variety of crucial riding information. Additionally, there is Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port.

A Transcontinental Option Package adds GPS navigation, CB radio, SiriusXM, and Sirius XM Travel Link to the motorcycle, LED fog lights, as well as Dual Zone audio control. The latter allows the passenger and rider to select different audio sources and have private telephone conversations.

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Specs

ENGINE

Type: V-twin

Displacement: 113ci (1854cc)

Bore x stroke: 100 x 118mm

Maximum torque: 126 ft/lbs

Compression ratio 9.5:1

Valve train: Pushrod actuated overhead valves; 4 vpc

Fueling: Yamaha Fuel Injection

Cooling: Air

Transmission 6-speed

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension’ travel: Linkage assisted shock w/ remote spring-preload adjustment;

4.3 inches

Front tire: 130/70 x 18; Bridgestone Exedra

Rear tire: 200/55 x16; Bridgestone Exedra

Front brakes: 298mm discs

Rear brake: 320mm disc

ABS: Standard, w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 67.6 inches

Rake: 31.0°

Trail: 5.7 inches

Seat height 27.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 6.6 gal

Estimated fuel economy: 34 mpg

Wet weight: 957 pounds (Transcontinental: 963 pounds)

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Colors:

Granite Gray

Raspberry Metallic

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Prices (MSRP):

$24,999 (standard)

$25,999 (Transcontinental Option Package)



2018 Yamaha Start Venture Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery