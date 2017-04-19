BMW HP4 RACE Specs Unveiled: 215 HP, 377 lbs. (+ video)

Exclusive BMW HP4 RACE Specs, Price and Photos Revealed

During EICMA (Milan Motorcycle Show) this past November, BMW unveiled the HP4 RACE.

But no specs or any other information was released; all BMW Motorrad President Stephan Schaller said was that the HP4 RACE would feature the “full carbon-fiber frame and carbon-fiber rims as shown here.”

Schaller promised that the remaining details would be released in spring. That time has arrived; on Wednesday, the Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer unveiled all the details of the super exclusive BMW HP4 RACE.

Look out Ducati 1299 Superleggera–another limited-edition lightweight and high-horsepower superbike has arrived on the market.

Meet the BMW HP4 RACE, which is set for a production run of only 750 models. Based on the S 1000 RR, the HP4 RACE produces 215 horsepower and weighs just 377 lbs. wet. This is lighter than the factory World Superbike S 1000 RR, and just a bit heavier than “MotoGP factory racers,” BMW reports.

To put this data into perspective with its rival, the Ducati 1299 Superleggera is limited to a production run of 500, produces 215 horsepower, and weighs 368 lbs. wet.

BMW HP4 Race: The Uber-Exclusive Details

The BMW HP4 RACE is highlighted by three chassis elements constructed entirely of carbon fiber: monocoque main frame, self-supporting rear subframe, and wheels.

Speaking of the frame and wheel designs, BMW says: “With the HP4 RACE, BMW Motorrad is the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to present a main frame made entirely of carbon fiber and weighing just 17.1 lbs. (7.8 kilograms) that is produced industrially in small series, thereby making this future-oriented technology available for anyone to purchase. The front and rear wheel are also made of this high-tech material, enabling a weight reduction of approximately 30% as compared to light alloy forged wheels while retaining a deliberately rigid design.”

The other parts that attribute to the BMW HP4 RACE’s light weight include the hand-brushed aluminum fuel tank and carbon-fiber trim.

The engine, which produces 215 horsepower at 13,900 rpm and 88.5 ft/lbs of torque at 10,000 rpm, is based on the FIM Endurance World Championship and WorldSBK S 1000 RRs. The HP4 RACE also has a 300-rpm higher rev limit over the S 1000 RR; the HP4 revs to 14,500 rpm. The engine, which breaths through an Akrapovic exhaust, is mated to a six-speed close-ratio transmission with “optimized transmission ratios and various secondary ratios (diverse pinions and chain sprockets included).”

The BMW HP4 RACE has an extensive package of race-focused electronics, including BMW’s Dynamic Traction Control, Engine Brake and Wheelie Control—all programmable for each gear according to rider preference. All information is displayed via the 2D dashboard with transferable data memory (2D logger). The HP4 RACE also arrives with Pit Lane Limiter and Launch Control.

The rest of the package features race-breed Ohlins suspension and Brembo braking components.

Both the Öhlins FGR 300 upside-down fork and the TTX 36 GP spring strut are identical components used in WorldSBK and MotoGP. To further enhance the HP4 RACE, the superbike features a light alloy underslung swingarm made of milled and sheet metal parts—a design used in the Superbike racing.

Braking duties are handled by Brembo GP4 PR monoblock brake calipers. The Brembo calipers feature coated titanium pistons and single-piece aluminum calipers with chemically nickel-plated surface, and squeeze 6.75mm thick 320mm T-type racing calipers.

BMW Motorrad has yet to release a price for the states, but BMW Motorrad UK reports a price of £68,000 and available in September 2017, so expect to pay around $87,000 here in the states.

BMW HP4 RACE Highlights:

Carbon fiber main frame in monocoque construction weighing just 17.1 lbs (7.8 kilograms).

Self-supporting carbon-fiber rear frame with three-stage height adjustment function.

Carbon-fiberwheels offering a weight reduction of some 30 per cent as compared to light alloy forged wheels.

Öhlins FGR 300 upside-down fork.

Öhlins TTX 36 GP spring strut.

Brembo GP4 PR monoblock brake calipers with 320 T-type racing steel brake disks (thickness: 6.75 mm) at the front.

Racing engine at World Cup level with an output of 158 kW (215 hp) at 13,900 rpm and a maximum torque of 88.5 ft/lbs at 10,000 rpm.

Close-ratio racing gearbox with adapted transmission ratios.

Weight-Optimized electrical system featuring light lithium-ion battery with 5 Ah.

2D dashboard and 2D data recording including logger.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC (programmable for selected gears at 15 levels).

Engine Brake EBR (programmable for selected gears at 15 levels).

Wheelie Control (programmable for selected gears).

Launch Control.

Pit Lane Limiter.

Light trim parts made of carbon fibre with snap fasteners.

Paint finish in BMW HP Motorsport colors.

Production run of 750 units, each individually crafted.

2017 BMW HP4 RACE Photo Gallery

Comments