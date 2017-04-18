2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Tickets: Early Bird Discount

2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Day Tickets

Discounted 2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days tickets are available for early buyers through May 1 for the July event that features vintage racing, a Wall of Death, seminars and of course the huge swap meet, among other things.

The early bird special is a $10 discount per ticket for 2017 AMA Motorcycle Days, which runs July 7-9 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. AMA members get a $15 ticket discount through June 5, which is an additional $5 off the early bird discount.

“We invite all motorcyclists to join us at another amazing AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey. “AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is recognized as one of the country’s premier motorcycling festivals, celebrating the illustrious history of motorcycling in this country. The sheer size of this event and the excitement of the people attending are energizing. You can spend three days here and still not experience everything that’s available.”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which raises funds for the nonprofit AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, features vintage motorcycle racing, bike shows, seminars, demo rides, live music, the American Motor Drome Wall of Death, a swap meet with nearly 1,000 independent vendors and much more.

Begun in 1990, the event has been held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course since 1995. The track and its surrounding grounds are a superb location for the event, accommodating road racing, trials, hare scrambles and motocross, in addition to a full slate of noncompetition events.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Mid Ohio website, or at the gate. A weekend pass is $60, a single-day admission for Friday or Saturday is $40 and a single-day admission for Sunday is $35. Kids 12 and under get in free.

To take advantage of the member discount, visit www.amavintagemotorcycledays/tickets. Sites are available for tent camping and motorhomes.

