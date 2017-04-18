Handbuilt Motorcycle Show Returns To Austin During MotoGP

Handbuilt Motorcycle Show Meets MotoGP

Running the same weekend at MotoGP at the Circuit of the Americas, the 4th Annual Handbuilt Motorcycle Show will be held at Fair Market in Austin. Opening on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. local time, Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2017 is the work of Austin’s Revival Cycles. The show continues on Saturday from noon to midnight, and concludes on Sunday, running from noon to 6 p.m.

A wide variety of custom motorcycles will be on display, in addition to hourly Wall of Death performances. “The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show is an inspiring showcase of work from builders and craftsmen that combine knowledge, skill, and ingenuity to create one-of-a-kind truly hand-built machines,” according to the folks at Revival Cycles.

In business for over eight year, Revival Cycles sees itself as “a cultural center for motorcyclists” and not simply a repair shop or a shop that does custom builds. The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show reflects that ethos, and you can expect to see unexpected motorcycles, such as a turbocharged air-cooled Ducati with a one-off frame, and a Harley-Davidson Street 750 with a chromoly trellis frame and single-sided swingarm.

Supporters for the show include BMW, Moto Guzzi, Jet Tools, Rebel Yell Bourbon, Circuit of the Americas, Progressive Insurance, Lincoln Electric, Öhlins, Rev’It!, Ikon Suspension, Ducati, and The Quail Motorcycle Gathering.

For those interesting in extending the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, there is a Rebel Yell Handbuilt Show Kick-Start Party from 7 to 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 20, at the South Congress Hotel, as well as the Handbuilt Show Builder/Wrap Party at The Mohawk on Sunday, April 23, also running from 7 to 10 p.m. Night Drive and Boyfrndz will be playing at The Mohawk, with DJ Space Cadet.

Handbuilt Motorcycle Show Set for Austin: Photo Gallery

