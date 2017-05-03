Veterans Charity Ride To Sturgis Set for 2017: Dates & Info

Veterans Charity Ride To Sturgis: Hero’s Ride of a Lifetime

Twenty veterans and veteran mentors will be part of the Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis, which starts in Los Angeles on July 28 and arrives in Sturgis on August 5.

Primary sponsors Indian Motorcycle and Champion Sidecars & Trikes will provide the rides for the epic journey through seven states.

As part of the Hero’s Ride of a Lifetime program, the public can nominate two post-9/11 veterans to join the all-expenses-paid ride. One will be an ambulatory veteran motorcycle rider, and the other a severely wounded or amputee veteran (no motorcycling experience needed).

Online applications will be open through May 21, with the selections announced on Independence Day.

“Indian Motorcycle has been a proud supporter of the Armed Forces dating back to its role as a military supplier during WWI,” Indian Motorcycle Marketing Director Reid Wilson explained. “It’s an honor to give back to our military veterans through our relationship with the Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis and the incredible experience this ride provides.”

“Supporting our veterans by donating sidecars to accommodate amputee veterans in a safe, comfortable manner is something near and dear to our team and to me personally,” President of Champion Sidecars Craig Arrojo said.

“We are honored to be associated with such a worthy event, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Veterans Charity Ride for years to come.”

Army Paratrooper Dave Frey and Emmy Award-winning producer/director Robert Manciero are the creators of the Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis.

“We’ll spend over a week riding on America’s most beautiful roads, getting to know each other and helping each other through Motorcycle Therapy,” Frey said. “The shared experience of serving brings us together, veteran to veteran, to help each other heal.”

Other sponsors of the ride include Monster Energy Drink, Cycle Gear, Nordic Components, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Story is from the May issue of Ultimate Motorcycling Magazine, which is available for free on the Ultimate Motorcycling interactive app for iOS and Android devices.