Ozzy Osbourne to Headline Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Ozzy Osbourne to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

For the first time in six years, the “Godfather of Heavy Metal,” Ozzy Osbourne, will hit the road this summer for some select touring.

On the schedule is “The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling”—the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. Ozzy, the founding member of what’s considered the first heavy metal band, Black Sabbath, will perform on Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Wolfman Jack Stage on August 9.

“You never know what to expect with Ozzy, but you can be sure it will be over the top,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “He puts on an incredible show and this is one of those performances you just can’t miss. You may not have another opportunity to see the legendary Ozzy Osbourne live on stage. I wonder if he’s still biting the heads off bats?”

Since his time in Black Sabbath, and his first solo album “Blizzard of Ozz” Osbourne has continued to amaze fans with his heavy metal wizardry. In June 2013, after more than three decades of waiting, original Black Sabbath members released their critically acclaimed album “13,” which entered the charts at no. 1 in 13 countries. In 2014, the group won a GRAMMY Award in the Best Metal category for the single “God is Dead?” Later that year Ozzy was presented with the “Global Icon” award at the 2014 Europe Music Awards in Glasgow.

As the largest and most easily accessed concert and camping venue east of Sturgis, concert attendees not already camping at the Buffalo Chip will be able to access the free parking area at the east gate, about 5 miles from exit 37 on I-90. Passes purchased for Wednesday, Aug. 9 include the Roland Sands Design Super Hooligan races presented by Indian Motorcycle and the Buffalo Chip Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John both taking place in the Chip’s amphitheater that afternoon. “Young Blood/Old Iron”, the 2017 Motorcycles as Art exhibit curated by Michael Lichter will be open and free to the public.

2017 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Music lineup:

Fri., Aug. 4

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Sat., Aug 5

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Sun., Aug. 6

Shinedown

American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT

Presented by Indian Motorcycle

Mon., Aug. 7

The Doobie Brothers

Legends Ride®

Full Throttle Florida Bike Show

More headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Tues., Aug. 8

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Blackberry Smoke

Biker Belles®

Full Throttle Florida Bike Show

Wed., Aug. 9

Ozzy Osbourne

Moto Stampede:

Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John

RSD Super Hooligan Races

Presented by Indian Motorcycle

Sportster Showdown

More Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Thurs., Aug. 10

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Blink-182

Freedom Celebration and Ride

Rat’s Hole Bike Show

Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 XR750

Fri., Aug. 11

Alter Bridge

AMA Supermoto Races

American West Motorcycle Tour

More Headlining Concerts to be Announced Soon

Sat., Aug. 12

AMA Supermoto Races

American West Motorcycle Tour

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

The Buffalo Chip will be announcing more entertainment in the coming weeks. Those interested can get more information and purchase passes at BuffaloChip.com.

