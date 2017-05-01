Cole Seely, Broc Tickle Out For Las Vegas SX | No Word On Justin Bogle

Las Vegas Supercross Injury Report

Injuries have hit Team Honda HRC and RCH Racing hard this year. Both Cole Seely and Ken Roczen will be absent from the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium, as will Broc Tickle and possibly Justin Bogle.

Roczen went down hard at the third round of the season, Anaheim II, and is unlikely to return to racing this year.

Seely suffered a torn abductor muscle and injured knee prior to the Seattle round, and sat out both Seattle and Salt Lake City SX. Seely attempted a comeback at New Jersey on Saturday, and aggravated his abductor muscle.

“I’m frustrated with the way I rode tonight, even before the injury, and now to be in the same situation is a huge bummer. I got a terrible start and although I didn’t feel like I was riding well, I had worked my way up to sixth,” Seely explained after New Jersey Supercross.

“I felt like I needed to find something on the track to go faster, so I tried to go three out at the end of a rhythm section and didn’t make it. I cased it, which ripped my feet off the pegs and hurt my leg again, so I couldn’t hold onto the bike. That’s basically how I injured it the first time in St. Louis. Luckily, it didn’t pop again, because that would mean it tore again. So, hopefully it’s not that bad.”

Seely finishes the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series with podiums at A2 and Arlington. In the first 13 races of the year, Seely was only out of the top six once, when he finished 10th in Detroit.

Seely sits fifth in the standings, but is only four points ahead of Davi Millsaps and six points ahead of Blake Baggett, both Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM riders. Seely is likely to slip to seventh in the rankings after the final round.

Tickle suffered a practice crash prior to New Jersey, breaking the triquetral bone in his right wrist. That is a season-ending injury for Tickle, and he is 10th in the series standings. If Josh Grant gets a ninth place at Las Vegas, it will drop Tickle down a spot. Tickle scored his first 450SX career podium at Toronto this year, and had eight Top 10 finishes.

Bogle is still a question mark, but his season has been peppered with injuries. Bogle missed A2 and Phoenix. After returning for two races, he didn’t ride in Minneapolis. After two races back, he missed Daytona. Following a five-race run, he was on the sidelines for New Jersey after a hard crash in qualifying.

Currently, Bogle sits 18th in the standings, ahead of four previously injured riders—Mike Alessi, Roczen, Trey Canard, and Weston Peick. If he can’t ride, his 18th position is safe. If Bogle can ride competitively, Vince Friese and Justin Barcia are within reach ahead of him.