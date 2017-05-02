Go Fast & Get Dirty: Win RawHyde & California Superbike School Training

RawHyde Adventures & California Superbike School Training Contest

Every year I complete intensive training for both on-track and off-road big-bike adventure riding. Learn a technique, do your best to master it, and move onto the next challenge. That’s always been my theme of riding.

I also participate in as many schools as possible throughout the year, whether its top-level racing school or basic-level adventure course. Two schools that I have experienced, and without a doubt will experience again, are RawHyde Adventures and California Superbike School. These schools were start and are led by two masters in each individual discipline—Jim Hyde in adventure riding, and Keith Code in road racing.

And now, both official training partners of BMW Motorrad USA, have united to offer the Fast and Dirty Sweepstakes. Three riders will win one of three unique experiences from RawHyde Adventures and California Superbike School.

Three winners will awarded the following during the Fast and Dirty Sweepstakes:

Grand Prize: Four days of serious motorcycle training, including two days in the dirt at the legendary RawHyde training center on a new BMW GS and two days of “track technique” with the world-renowned California Superbike School on a brand new BMW S 1000 RR.

Second-Place Prize: Two-day experience with RawHyde, exploring the world-famous Mojave Desert on a genuine adventure to the school’s Base Camp Alpha. The winner can select a BMW GS of his/her choice for a memorable romp through gold mines, ghost towns and epic desert scenery.

Third-Place Price: One-day on-track training program at one of any California Superbike School events nationwide. The prize includes the use of a BMW S 1000 RR and catered lunch during the class.

To enter for free, visit the Fast and Dirty Experience.