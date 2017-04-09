2017 Seattle Supercross Results and Coverage | It’s A Tie!

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship series, visited CenturyLink Field in Seattle for round 14 of the 17-round series. The 56,063 fans on hand watched in astonishment as series leaders Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac went down on the treacherously rutted rocky track.

With Dungey and Tomac out of contention, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin lead all 20 laps of the Main Event to take his second career victory. The takeaway from the race: Dungey and Tomac leave Seattle tied with 294 points each in the Championship Standing, with three rounds remaining.

Dungey and his KTM 450SX-F machine were collected in a first-turn crash with RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Bogle and Autotrader/Monster Energy/Suzuki’s Justin Barcia. Dungey remounted in last place, with a shortened race ahead, as the AMA had shaved minutes from the race due to track conditions.

At the front of the pack, Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM’s Davi Millsaps claimed the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot, but was quickly passed by Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson and Musquin.

Anderson took control of the race momentarily, but gave way to Musquin before the end of the first lap, settling into second ahead of Millsaps. Tomac was 10th at the start and didn’t make a pass until the third lap, and by that time a charging Dungey had moved up to 15th.

Musquin skillfully maneuvered through the treacherous track conditions, reeling off 55-second lap times until dropping into the 56s on Lap 8. Anderson remained in second while Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory Racing’s rookie Cooper Webb moved past Millsaps into third.

Tomac put himself into podium contention on the Lap 5 when he gained three positions to move from seventh to fourth, just behind Webb. Tomac’s put pressure on Webb and the two eventually caught up to Anderson. Tomac was able to pass Webb for third briefly, but Webb responded, as both Tomac and Webb passed Anderson on Lap 10.

A lap later, Tomac went over the handlebars landing from a jump, dropping Tomac to a distant fourth place, ahead of Millsaps. By this time, Dungey had worked his way up to seventh place.

Webb remained in second, but was losing ground to Anderson. Behind them, Tomac regrouped and was charging back to podium contention. On lap 17, Anderson passed Webb coming out of a corner, forcing the Webb to alter his line slightly. That caused Webb to crash hard in the rhythm section, with his YZ450F tumbling down the track.

Anderson moved up to second in the aftermath, but he was quickly passed by Tomac. Webb remounted in seventh place, and lost another position by the time the checkered flag flew for Musquin.

Tomac quickly gapped Anderson, while Dungey continued his charge. After trailing Millsaps for most of the second half of the race, Dungey went by Millsaps for fourth on Lap 20, the final lap. That pass gave Dungey two additional points and put him in a points tie with Tomac (Tomac will win any tiebreaker if the two are tied at the end of the season).

With all the carnage behind him, Musquin quietly led every lap of the Main Event and crossed the finish line 4.7 seconds ahead of Tomac, who had put nearly nine seconds on third place Anderson.

“It means a lot for the whole team,” Musquin said of the Red Bull KTM effort. “We’ve been working hard and today was a good day. I was able to win my heat race. It’s awesome. The track was really rough and technical, and it was really easy to make mistakes. We got better, and we worked on things with the whole team. I didn’t have the greatest start, but I was able to get into the lead super-quick. It was a great night!”

Although Tomac’s five-race win streak was broken, he finished the night ahead of Dungey and was satisfied. “That was some chaos there for myself and the Monster Energy Kawasaki team,” Tomac said. “I didn’t get off to the greatest of starts. I was pretty buried in the back. I ended up finding a few different rhythm combinations early on that were huge in helping me get near the front. Considering everything that happened, that second place wasn’t something I was expecting.”

With their respective finishes, Dungey and Tomac now sit tied atop the 450SX Class standings, with Tomac successfully closing a 29-point deficit that dated back to the sixth round of the season. Since then, Tomac has won six of eight races, earning 194 of a possible 200 points over that span. Dungey, on the other hand, took just one win and 165 points over that same stretch.

Musquin’s victory solidified his hold on third, 42 points behind the leaders, and 41 points ahead of an injured Cole Seely, who retains fourth in the standings despite not riding at Seattle. Anderson’s podium was his first since Daytona, and moves him up to just three points behind Seely.

Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM’s Blake Baggett took his seventh place for the fifth time this season. He now leads teammate Millsaps by just one point in the standings, as they battle for sixth place. RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Broc Tickle’s sixth place was his fourth top 10 finish in a row and his extended his gap over Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dean Wilson in their battle for eighth in the standing. Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory Racing Chad Reed finished ninth in Seattle after two consecutive rounds outside of the top 15, and Reed holds his 10th place in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings.

TL Vuckson Excavating/Embree Racing/KTM’s Michael Akaydin and Outlaw Motorsports/St. Louis Tattoo/Kawasaki’s Theodore Pauli made the Main Event for the first time in 2017.

Next week is a bye week for the series due to a break for Easter. Racing resumes on April 22 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Results – Round 14 – Seattle

Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC450 Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Davi Millsaps – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Blake Baggett – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Cooper Webb – Yamaha YZ450F Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F Dean Wilson – Husqvarna FC450 Jake Weimer – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Bogle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Barcia – Suzuki RM-Z450 Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Brayton – Honda CRF450R Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R Cade Clason – Honda CRF450R Theodore Paul – Kawasaki KX450F Nick Schmidt – Suzuki RM-Z450 Michael Akaydin – KTM 450 SX-F Alex Ray – Yamaha YZ450F Austin Politelli – Yamaha YZ450F

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)