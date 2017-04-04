KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Recall: Possible Fuel Line Defect

KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Recall

KTM has recalled up to 487 of certain its 2016-2017 1290 Super Duke GT motorcycles due to potential fuel-line issues.

Defects in the preformed fuel hose can develop small holes or cracks, potentially causing a fuel leak, according to announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The KTM Super Duke GT fuel-line defect may result in fuel seepage, which could result in damage to the vehicle or possible fire. This may result in any type of injury related to a motorcycle accident, including injury or death to the rider or others. Bulging of the preformed fuel hose or dripping of fuel from defective areas may occur.

Production of the affected units from the Austria-based motorcycle manufacturer occurred from May 9, 2016 to Dec. 1, 2016. The vehicle identification number range is from VBKV69408GM951549 to VBKV69402HM954027, but is non-sequential. The NHTSA Recall Campaign Number is 17V194000.

KTM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective fuel hose, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Customers may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090. Owners may also contact the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.