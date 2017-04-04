Brought to you by:

KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Recall: Possible Fuel Line Defect

by

KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Recall

KTM has recalled up to 487 of certain its 2016-2017 1290 Super Duke GT motorcycles due to potential fuel-line issues.

Defects in the preformed fuel hose can develop small holes or cracks, potentially causing a fuel leak, according to announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The KTM Super Duke GT fuel-line defect may result in fuel seepage, which could result in damage to the vehicle or possible fire. This may result in any type of injury related to a motorcycle accident, including injury or death to the rider or others. Bulging of the preformed fuel hose or dripping of fuel from defective areas may occur.

2016/2017 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Recall: Possible Fuel Line DefectProduction of the affected units from the Austria-based motorcycle manufacturer occurred from May 9, 2016 to Dec. 1, 2016. The vehicle identification number range is from VBKV69408GM951549 to VBKV69402HM954027, but is non-sequential.  The NHTSA Recall Campaign Number is 17V194000.

KTM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective fuel hose, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Customers may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090. Owners may also contact the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Tags from the story
,
0
Gary Ilminen
Written By
More from Gary Ilminen

Icon Overlord Prime | Motorcycle Jacket Review

[gallery link="file" columns="4" ids="123976,123973,123974,123975"] Icon Overlord Prime Jacket Test "Accept that you...
Read More

You may also like

Mondial: Bends in the Road

2007 KTM 990 Super Duke | Motorcycle Review

2007 KTM 990 Super Duke | Motorcycle Review

Jesse Rooke’s Darla | Custom Motorcycle

Jesse Rooke’s Darla | Custom Motorcycle