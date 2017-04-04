AMA Go Ride! Month 2017 Begins: Grand Tour with Prizes Announced

AMA Go Ride! Month 2017

Every April, the American Motorcyclist Association celebrates the riding season with AMA Go Ride! Month, the association’s annual campaign to promote the fun and fulfillment that motorcycling brings to so many lives.

As part of 2017 AMA Go Ride! Month, Cycle Gear is hosting a month-long AMA Grand Tour offering cool prizes while promoting AMA membership in all of its locations.

“We ride for a lot of reasons, but one of them is to have fun,” said AMA Recreational Riding and Volunteer Manager Marie Wuelleh. “The Cycle Gear AMA Go Ride! Month Grand Tour is a great way to get out on your bike, engage with some fellow riders and hopefully win some new riding gear.”

The AMA and Cycle Gear, also a chartered AMA promoter, are partnering with bike rental company Eagle Rider, the ride-tracking and mapping app Rever and communications company SENA to manage the grand tour. Prizes include full kits of riding gear, Club Eagle Rider subscriptions, Rever subscriptions and SENA product.

“We’re excited that Cycle Gear is not just running an AMA Grand Tour that celebrates motorcycling and AMA Go Ride! Month, but is also offering membership in the AMA,” Wuelleh said. “The support of the motorcycle industry is critical to the AMA’s mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle for generations to come.”

Participants can sign up now at www.cg-goride.com or using the Rever mobile app. There are three categories: street, v-twin and off-road. Earn points by riding, with bonus points assigned for visiting key locations. A leaderboard will track who is in line for cool prizes.

For non-members, Cycle Gear has added an AMA membership to its point-of-purchase software, so joining the AMA at a Cycle Gear location is as simple as buying a new inner tube for your dirt bike or some leather protectant for your saddlebags.

The AMA will close out AMA Go Ride! Month with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Spring Bike Night, April 29, on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio. Riders who attend can enjoy free entry to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, live music by Sneaky Pete & The Players, local club displays, raffle prizes, great food and an after party at North High Brewing. Visit the Facebook Event page.

For more information about AMA Go Ride! Month, see the April issue of American Motorcyclist, the journal of the AMA, or visit American Motorcyclist.