2017 Toronto Supercross Preview: Dungey Leads as SX Heads to Canada

2017 Toronto Supercross Preview

The ninth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, heads Saturday to the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The Rogers Centre’s history with Monster Energy Supercross dates back to 2004, and the facility currently holds the unique distinction of being the only international destination of the 17-round series.

Last Saturday in Atlanta, the inaugural MotoFest–The World’s Greatest Motocross Festival–provided two action-packed nights of racing with AMSOIL Arenacross on Friday night and Monster Energy Supercross. Additionally, Monster Energy Supercross visited the Georgia Dome for the final time after a 30-year run inside the legendary stadium. Next year, the race will be held inside the newly built Mercedes Benz Stadium next door.

A crowd of 60,074 fans were on hand to bid farewell at the eighth round of the 2017 season and watched on as reigning 450SX Class Champion Ryan Dungey led wire-to-wire to secure his second victory of the season aboard his Red Bull KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition machine. In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne broke through for the first win of his career, taking over control of the points lead in the process.

Dungey’s path to victory started right from the start of the 450SX Class Main Event, where he earned his second SupercrossLive.com Holeshot of the season over Smartop/MotoConcepts/Honda’s Mike Alessi and Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, who had won three of the last four races entering Atlanta, started in ninth.

The clear track allowed Dungey to assert himself out front and open a gap of more than a second by the completion of the opening lap. Alessi soon came under fire from Baggett, who was able to move into second on lap two. Alessi then faced a challenge from RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Bogle and Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely. Bogle passed Alessi on lap three and briefly held onto the position until Seely took advantage of an inside line below both riders to jump from fifth to third.

Tomac mounted a charge through the field that saw him move into podium contention about the halfway point of the Main Event. Laying down some of the fastest laps of any rider on the track, he moved into fourth on lap seven and closed in on Seely just a couple laps later.

Tomac successfully made the pass on the Honda rider on lap nine and fended off a counter attack from Seely. From there the Kawasaki rider set his sights on Baggett for second. He made up large chunks of time and soon found himself in a position of attack, diving under Baggett to start lap 16 and taking away the KTM rider’s line. At this point, Tomac faced a deficit of just over seven seconds to Dungey with about five and a half minutes left in the race.

Dungey and Tomac traded fast laps throughout the remainder of the Main Event, with Tomac closing to within three seconds on the final lap, but the reigning back-to-back titleholder held on for his 33rd career win, 1.5 seconds ahead of Tomac at the finish line.

Dungey’s win was his fifth inside the Georgia Dome in the 450SX Class, tying him for the most all time, and also signified the third consecutive year he’s won in Atlanta. The Dome was the site of Dungey’s first ever Monster Energy Supercross win in the 250SX Class, all the way back during the 2007 season.

“The start [was key], for sure. I was really able to drive off the [start] gate good and held it into the [first] corner. As all the guys shot wide I was able to tuck under and get the holeshot,” said Dungey. “This track was key for that, it was very hard to really make a lot of time on guys. I wanted to get out front and we did that. I saw Eli [Tomac] coming at the end, but wanted to just keep things easy [on myself]. A win is a win.”

Tomac’s runner-up effort was his first podium finish of the season that wasn’t a win.

“Tonight ended well,” said Tomac. “Obviously, we wanted the win, but I know my speed was there as I made up eight plus seconds on the leader in the main, which gives me confidence. I just need to work on my starts to make these races easier on myself. Looking forward to rebounding next weekend.”

Baggett put together his best race of the season by winning his heat race and finishing 3rd in the main event.

“Tonight, I was on it,” said Baggett. “We are putting things together, and I am feeling more confident on the bike. It felt good to get on the podium. The whole team has been behind me, and this is the start of bigger and better things. We’ll continue to progress and move up next weekend in Toronto.”

Dungey moved out to a 25-point lead over Tomac, who moved into second, in the 450SX Class standings. Dungey’s Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin, who finished fifth, dropped to third, 27 points out of the lead.

For the second straight week, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith grabbed the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot to start the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Main Event, edging out Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis. Behind them, Smith’s Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM teammate Alex Martin and Osborne battled for third. Ferrandis then crashed out of second, handing the spot to Martin, while Osborne slotted into third. Entering points leader and last week’s winner Joey Savatgy found himself outside the top 10 in 11th aboard his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki, eventually fighting his way into eighth by the completion of the opening lap.

With Smith holding a comfortable lead out front, Osborne went to work on Martin and closed in heavily at the completion of lap two. After hounding the rear fender of his KTM rival for several corners he made the pass stick on lap three and set his sights on the lead. Just a lap later Osborne closed in onto Smith’s rear fender as they completed lap four. He dove inside heading back onto the start straight and easily took over the lead, quickly opening a gap. As Osborne continued to pull away, the KTM teammates of Smith and Martin engaged in battle for second, with Martin getting the upper hand on lap 10 after Smith bobbled in the whoops.

The battle between the teammates wasn’t over yet, however, as Smith was able to mount a challenge of his own to get back by. They fought side-by-side on lap 15 and made contact, which sent Smith to the ground. Martin continued in second, while Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Colt Nichols moved up into third, with Savatgy jumping into fourth and Smith remounting in fifth.

Osborne went unchallenged over the remainder of the Main Event and easily took the win 6.3 seconds ahead of Martin, who posted a career-best result in second in just his third trip to the podium. Nichols grabbed his second career podium result in third, while Savatgy salvaged a fourth-place finish to keep things close in the points.

Osborne’s maiden win came in his 49th career start. He became the 104th different 250SX Class winner in Monster Energy Supercross history. He’s the 13th different rider to claim his first career win in Atlanta, and is the 22nd different 250SX Class winner inside the Georgia Dome. Osborne surpassed Savatgy atop the Eastern Regional standings and now holds a slim two-point lead over his Kawasaki rival.

“I had a great night,” said Osborne. “I worked hard for that win and I’m ready to keep the momentum going into next week. It feels good to have the red plate.”

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy dropped to second place in the championship standings after a fourth place performance in Atlanta as a result of his less than desirable start.

“We struggled a little bit today and not getting the start in the main definitely made it for a tougher race than I wanted,” said Savatgy. “We are just two points back with seven rounds still to go so there is a lot of racing left. My goal is to be on the podium every race so I’m looking to get back up there next weekend.”

Smith’s fifth place result in Atlanta dropped him to third in the championship standings just seven points out of the lead.

“It’s been great getting the holeshots because starts are a big part of the race,” said Smith. “I know I have the speed, I’ll just be focusing on trying to minimize the mistakes and we can be right there again.”

The action from round nine inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada can be seen via tape delay on FS1 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

2017 Atlanta Supercross Results, 450SX Class

Ryan Dungey – Belle Plaine, MN – KTM Eli Tomac – Cortez, CO – Kawasaki Blake Baggett – Grand Terrace, CA – KTM Jason Anderson – Rio Rancho, NM – Husqvarna Marvin Musquin – Corona, CA – KTM Cole Seely – Sherman Oaks, CA – Honda Chad Reed – Dade City, FL – Yamaha Justin Brayton – Mint Hill, NC – Honda Josh Grant – Riverside, CA – Kawasaki Dean Wilson – Clermont, FL – Husqvarna

450SX Class Championship Standings

Ryan Dungey – Belle Plaine, MN – KTM – 174 Eli Tomac, Cortez – CO – Kawasaki – 149 Marvin Musquin – Corona, CA – KTM – 147 Cole Seely – Sherman Oaks, CA – Honda – 138 Jason Anderson – Rio Rancho, NM – Husqvarna – 121 Davi Millsaps – Cairo, GA – KTM – 98 Dean Wilson – Clermont, FL – Husqvarna – 84 Chad Reed – Dade City, FL – Yamaha – 83 Blake Baggett – Grand Terrace – CA – KTM – 83 Broc Tickle – Holly, MI – Suzuki – 76

2017 Atlanta Supercross Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

Zach Osborne – Abingdon, VA – Husqvarna Alex Martin – Millville, MN – KTM Colt Nichols – Muskogee, OK – Yamaha Joey Savatgy – Thomasville, GA – Kawasaki Jordon Smith – Belmont, NC – KTM Luke Renzland – Hewitt, NJ – Yamaha Adam Cianciarulo – Port Orange, FL – Kawasaki Fredrik Noren – West Farmington, OH – Honda Kyle Peters – Greensboro, NC – Suzuki RJ Hampshire – Brooksville, FL – Honda

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings